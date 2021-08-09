'All American' Star Cody Christian Teases What to Expect in Season 4 (Exclusive)

✖

All American just finished airing its third season on the CW, but Season 4 is right around the corner as it will be released on October 25. The football drama series is never short on drama, but what can fans expect from the upcoming season? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Cody Christian, who plays Asher Adams in All American, and he teased what to expect from the fourth season.

"I personally don't have any information in regards to the storylines or what's going to happen," Christian told PopCulture. "I know timeline-wise, we pick up Season 4 right where we left off Season 3 of the championship game between Crenshaw and Beverley. So I know we're going to pick up right there and then we're going to kind of expedite our way through the rest of their last year of school, senior year."

Christian continued: "I'm imagining whatever happens in the fall right after the championship game, and then you have the next year, which is the spring part of it. And then we talk about graduation, visiting colleges, what does that look like? So I know there's a lot to be explored, I just don't have the specifics right now, but from what I've heard loose lip, it's going to be a great season."

The start of All American Season 3 was pushed back to January due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first two seasons started in October and ran through March. With the Season 4 premiere date being in October, it looks like the show is getting back to its normal filming schedule.

While All American is one of the CW's top shows, it needed some help to get to where it is now. The show came close to being canceled, but when the first season was put on Netflix, it led to more people watching it, resulting in the show now having a spinoff series, All American: Homecoming, which began airing last month.

"It's been a hell of a ride with them, shooting the pilot back in 2018 to getting picked up for the first season," Christian said. "I remember sitting in my living room getting the phone call and then immediately calling my mom and just kind of telling her like, 'Hey, this is happening. This is for real right now.' To getting Season 2, Season 3, we just finished that up. Hell of a season shooting through the pandemic. We start Season 4 here relatively soon, so it's just been one non-stop journey and I'm incredibly grateful for it."

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.