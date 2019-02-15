‘Alien’ TV Shows Reportedly In the Works

The Alien franchise is breeding, as there are reportedly two different TV shows based on the films currently in the works.

According to HN Entertainment, two live-action shows centered in the Alien universe are being developed for TV, with series creator Ridley Scott behind at least one of them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While there do not appear to be any details available about the second show, the series that Scott is working on is said to be for Hulu and will possibly run for multiple seasons.

There is currently no official confirmation for any parties involved that the shows are definitely happening, but if they do come about, this will mark the first time the franchise has moved to the small screen after a total of eight major motion pictures (including the Predator crossover films).

Alien is not the only classic horror franchise to make the leap to the small screen lately, as SyFy is preparing a Child’s Play show, tentatively titled Chucky.

“I’ve long wanted to bring Chucky to television and Syfy is the perfect network for us,” Chucky creator Don Mancini said of the upcoming series. “The show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now.”

“I worked with Don on Hannibal and on Channel Zero for Syfy, so developing Chucky with UCP really feels like coming home,” TV writer-producer Nick Antosca, who will be producing the show, added. “Syfy is the perfect place to tell the next chapter in the Chucky saga and having the original creative team lead the project will help elevate the story we are excited to tell.”

As far as their involvement, SyFy is thrilled to be the home for the new slasher series, with NBCU Cable Entertainment’s President of Scripted Content Bill McGoldrick providing a statement publish

“It’s very rare that you get the opportunity to bring such an iconic character to your network, let alone with the original creator attached,” he said, as reported by Deadline. “We look forward to working with Don, David and Nick on putting their blood, sweat, and more blood into bringing the Chucky story to television.”

At this time, neither of the purported Alien series — nor the Chucky show — have announced release dates.