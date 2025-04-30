‘Watson’ Star Peter Mark Kendall Teases a ‘Thrillery’ End to Season 1 With Two-Part Finale (Exclusive)

Season 1 of Watson is coming to a close, and Peter Mark Kendall spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store for the two-part finale.

In the finale, “Your Life’s Work,” airing on Sunday, May 4 and Sunday, May 11 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “When part of the team falls ill after becoming targets of a sinister plot, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation to save them before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Watson announces a new ambitious project that he has been working on.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kendall, who portrays twins Adam and Stephens Croft, gave a little more insight on the two-parter while speaking with PopCulture. He shared, “Two fellows are both getting to be the patient for the first time in the season, and I think that’s a really, really fun story to have when we’ve been working so hard to save other people’s lives, and now we’re working to save our own.”

Play video

“And it’s kind of a really fun and thrillery way to end the season with all of these plotlines coming together from the Sherlock story stuff and the fellows, all of their interpersonal stuff that we’ve seen all season long,” he continued. “And it’s gonna be a really great and exciting way to finish up this first season before we start the second.”

A promo for the first part of the finale revealed that at least one of the Crofts will be heading down a dangerous road with a mysterious illness, and it sounds like the team will be working as hard as ever to save the lives of two of their own. Since this is Watson’s first season, there is no telling how the series does its finales. But if the promo and Kendall’s words prove anything, it’s that fans will want to hold on for a wild ride.

Kendall’s fellow co-stars Rochelle Aytes and Eve Harlow previously spoke to PopCulture about the finale, with Aytes admitting that it’s going to be a “roller coaster” while Harlow revealed that there will be a cliffhanger at the end of the first part. How these final two episodes go is hard to tell, but they will be as intense as ever, and fans won’t want to miss a single second. “Your Life’s Work, Part 1” airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, while “Your Life’s Work, Part 2” airs on Sunday, May 11 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.