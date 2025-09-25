‘Alien: Earth’ Creator Shares Update on Potential Season 2

Alien: Earth Season 2 might be coming soon.

Creator Noah Hawley has some new updates on the potential new season on the heels of the Season 1 finale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re talking about the future of the show, and FX does their homework,” Hawley told ScreenRant. “They really make sure that they understand what the viewership numbers are. And on some level, it’s where you end more than where you started that tells you what the appetite for a Season 2 is. So, we’ve got our last episode next week, and I’ve been doing my part creatively and really thinking about where I would take the show going forward. Certainly, I don’t want the show to be off the air for any longer than it absolutely has to be. So, there’s some urgency there to get us going as quickly as possible. But ultimately, this is a Disney decision, so I’m excited to see what they do. There’s so many great hard rock songs left to play.”

Starring an ensemble cast that includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Lily Newmark, Adrian Edmondson, and Timothy Olyphant, Alien: Earth is set two years before the events of 1979’s Alien. When a space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young hybrid woman and a group of tactical soldiers make a discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s biggest threat.

The series premiered on Aug. 12 on FX and FX on Hulu, with the finale dropping on Tuesday. It was first announced in February 2022 that a prequel series taking place before the events of Alien was in development. Production began in July 2023 in Thailand, but without American cast members, including Chandler, Olyphant, and David Rysdahl, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The following month, production halted and resumed in April. It was a long wait for the series, and Hawley doesn’t seem to have plans to end it any time soon.

Olyphant confirmed that there have been talks about a Season 2, saying, “I know it was on the record. We’re well into those conversations, and there’s no off-switch in Noah Hawley, so he is laying down stuff.” Whether or not it will actually happen is unknown, but it’s possible fans will get official word on Season 2 in the near future.

All episodes of Alien: Earth are streaming on Hulu.