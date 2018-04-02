Alice Cooper Rocks as King Herod in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’

Midway through NBC’s live broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar Live on Sunday, the show was kicked into overdrive by having rock icon Alice Cooper appear as King Herod.

The “School’s Out” singer, with microphone in hand and dancing showgirls at his side, performed “King Herrod’s Song (Try and See It)” with ease. His performance earned a standing ovation inside the theater and a rousing applause from fans watching at home.

Alice Cooper on stage. Ha!#JCSS — Lef Carroll (@Lef_iv) April 2, 2018

Alice Cooper, man. King Herod. Perfect role for him. #JesusChristSuperstarLive — bobby cherry superstar (@GoBobbo) April 2, 2018

Alice Cooper is SO MUCH BETTER than I braced myself for. — HRH Kate (@amazonqueenkate) April 2, 2018

Of course Alice Cooper is nailing it. #JesusChristSuperstarLive https://t.co/LmRs2bmSXV — Rebecca Murray (@becmur) April 2, 2018

Does anyone else think that Alice Cooper just had this amazing outfit in his closet? And maybe also the scepter? #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Lili T. (@lilisayshi) April 2, 2018

I’m just saying, I’ve never seen Alice Cooper and Steve Carrell in the same room pic.twitter.com/OwgeX0kSSq — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 2, 2018

I never knew I needed to see Alice Cooper as King Herod. But apparently, I really, really did. 🙌🏾 #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/m6HrFKFtkX — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) April 2, 2018

