Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' Replacement: 7 Personalities Being Considered as New Host

The Los Angeles Times put out a list of potential replacements as the Jeopardy! host in the wake of Alex Trebek's passing. The story generated many reactions as many names that have been linked to the show were listed as well as a few newcomers to the discussion. Monday marked the first time since his death that the show aired an episode in which Trebek wasn't behind the podium. Ken Jennings, known for his record 74-game win streak, stepped up as the first guest host and according to the viewers on social media, fared pretty well in his first appearance. A few others will follow his steps as a guest host before the network eventually decides on who will fill in the large shoes left by Trebek. ABC and Sony Pictures has yet to reveal any information about who they are targeting and hasn't set any timeframe for when they want to officially tag the next face of the show. Before beginning Monday's round, Jennings delivered a message about Trebek's legacy, telling everyone that no one can fill in the shoes of Trebek but instead, the show will aim to continue honoring him in moving forward. Here is a look at seven potential names who could get the call to serve as the next full-time host of Jeopardy!.

Ken Jennings (Photo: Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Getty) Jennings is considerd by many fans of the show the favorite to be named the full-time host in place of Trebek. The show's most winningest player thanks to a 74-game win streak, Jennings got his first crack behind the podium during Monday's episode as the first guest host. Factoring in his victory over James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter during the Jeopardy! Greatest of All-Time tournament, Jennings has secured more than $2,522,000 in winnings. The one thing that may hold him back is some resurfaced tweets that have placed him in some recent controversy as noted by the Los Angeles Times.

Katie Couric (Photo: Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty, Getty) Once Jennings' run as the guest host wraps up, Couric will be next in line to step onto the stage. The former TODAY host from 1996 to 2006 has yet to comment on the show's decision to have her come in to fill-in as multiple outlets have attempted to reach out. Nonetheless, she remains in the running to be Trebek's replacement as she will be one of the few candidates to have a legitimate chance at proving themselves on the show. After leaving TODAY, Couric moved to CBS to anchor CBS Evening News before starting up her own media company.

Steve Kornacki (Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank, Getty) One of the newer names to be tied to the game show, Kornacki has been a part of the NBC News family for quite same time, eventually named as the National Political Correspondent. His popularity really took off during the 2020 presidential election as viewers were enamored with his big board ability and how fast-paced he worked. NBC even had him jump on their Sunday NIght Football coverage to provide updates on the playoff standings during the final few weeks. The 41-year-old hasn't commented on his interest in joining the show but fans of his are more than interested in seeing how he fares on another big board.

Mayim Bialik (Photo: Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage, Getty) One of the only actors listed as a potential replacement, Bialik is best known for her work as Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory. For that character she earned four Emmy nominations. Bialik is currently starring in a new Fox series, Call Me Kat, that also Cheyenne Jackson and Kyla Pratt. If she can exhibit the witty commentary she had on the hit CBS series, her coming in as the host of Jeopardy! may be a smooth transition.

Mike Richards (Photo: Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images, Getty) The Los Angeles Times story also listed the show's executive producer as a potential replacement. Richards is one of the only candidates who has experience in hosting a game show before with Beauty and the Geek. For The Price is Right, which he also worked as a producer, was in the running to be the newest host until Drew Carey was named as the replacement. Some of his other works as an executive producer includes The Weakest Link and Let's Make a Deal. The California native is 45-years-old.

Anderson Cooper (Photo: Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage, Getty) Cooper has previously shared his interest in joining the show once Trebek's time on the program was up. A source at Variety said in November after the late host's passing that Cooper was not currently pursuing the position despite expressing interest in the past. Cooper serves as one of the main anchors on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360. He also works with CBS' 60 Minutes. The 53-year-old also has appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2012.