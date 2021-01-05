'Jeopardy!' Fans Weep as Final Week of Alex Trebek Episodes Air

Jeopardy! fans tuned in for the final week of episodes hosted by the iconic face of the show, Alex Trebek. The longtime host died in November at the age of 80 following his fight with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. His final five episodes will air throughout the week with ABC releasing a special tribute to him after Friday's show.

Fans of the game show shared their memories of Trebek and reflected on his legacy as his farewell week kicked off. It remains to be seen who will be replacing the Jeopardy! host as the network is opting to do a rotation of guests to fill in until determining who can slide into the position. Ken Jennings, the game show's most winningest contestant and the victor of the Greatest of All-Time competition in 2019, will serve as the first host on Jan. 11.

Trebek reportedly suggested a few names before passing to production, though executive producer Mike Richards didn't disclose those names during his Today interview on Monday. He said Trebek's is irreplaceable and the host simply wants someone whose "smart" and "loves the show" to follow in his footsteps. Here are a few of the posts to come through during the first of Trebek's final five episodes.