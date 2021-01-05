'Jeopardy!' Fans Weep as Final Week of Alex Trebek Episodes Air
Jeopardy! fans tuned in for the final week of episodes hosted by the iconic face of the show, Alex Trebek. The longtime host died in November at the age of 80 following his fight with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. His final five episodes will air throughout the week with ABC releasing a special tribute to him after Friday's show.
Fans of the game show shared their memories of Trebek and reflected on his legacy as his farewell week kicked off. It remains to be seen who will be replacing the Jeopardy! host as the network is opting to do a rotation of guests to fill in until determining who can slide into the position. Ken Jennings, the game show's most winningest contestant and the victor of the Greatest of All-Time competition in 2019, will serve as the first host on Jan. 11.
Trebek reportedly suggested a few names before passing to production, though executive producer Mike Richards didn't disclose those names during his Today interview on Monday. He said Trebek's is irreplaceable and the host simply wants someone whose "smart" and "loves the show" to follow in his footsteps. Here are a few of the posts to come through during the first of Trebek's final five episodes.
prevnext
The world will be forever changed next Monday with the huge void of the great Alex Trebek. Do like me and appreciate every second of this week, reflecting in our own way how much we have loved Alex over the years.— KMT (@kmt6363) January 5, 2021
Dont let the new host controversy spoil this week for you.
prevnext
Jeopardy.. only a few more left. Alex Trebek.— Gail Billy (@GailBilly3) January 5, 2021
Monday January 4th.
2021.
prevnext
Don’t know if I’m ready for the final five #jeopardy episodes with #AlexTrebek ever ☹️ pic.twitter.com/3bgcLcRphL— Robby Bridges (@RobbyBridges) January 5, 2021
prevnext
Alex Trebek’s last jeopardy episodes air this week. Nobody contact me between 7:30-8 pm Monday-Friday, I’ll be busy mourning— Emma-Cate Rapose (@emmacate34) January 5, 2021
prevnext
Haven't watched #Jeopardy in many years. Kind of feel obligated to do so tonight. #AlexTrebek— Danny Hearn (@Gnoweigh) January 5, 2021
prevnext
#AlexTrebek #Jeopardy This is the last week of Alex's shows. pic.twitter.com/x8bCul88wY— Southern Liberal (@CountryLiberal) January 5, 2021
prev
It's the final week of Jeopardy episodes with Alex Trebek. I'm not ready for this.— All Your Base Are Belong To Me (@drose0) January 5, 2021