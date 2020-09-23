'AGT' Fans Still Missing Simon Cowell Amidst Season 15 Finale
The finals kicked off on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night. Over the course of Season 15, judge Simon Cowell has been forced to miss out on several tapings of the show due to a back injury that he sustained in August. Since Cowell did not make an appearance on the finals episode on Tuesday, fans have flocked to Twitter in order to express just how much they miss his candid commentary on the judging panel.
At the beginning of August, Cowell suffered from a back injury after he fell off of a new electric bike. He subsequently broke his back in several places and required surgery during which doctors inserted a metal rod in order to amend the issue. While he has not been able to participate in the series over the past few weeks, he did post a tweet in order to send a message to the AGT fans. In his message, Cowell wished all of the remaining acts good luck and noted that he wishes that he could be involved in person.
It’s the #AGT finals tonight. Good luck to all the contestants and thank you all for tuning in. I wish I was there.— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) September 22, 2020
On Twitter, many of Cowell's fans responded in kind to his message by letting him know how much he is missed on the NBC competition. Scroll down to check out what those fans have said.
Missing Him
.@SimonCowell #AGT Missng you terribly tonight, Simon! Was just hoping you’d feel better and would be totally healed by this episode but I am not going to stop praying for your full and complete recovery.— Purette D. Mills (@gds2gr82me) September 23, 2020
Had High Hopes
Sigh no Simon I was hoping one see him for the final I guess we will just see him next season #AGT— Markimoofan123 (met Jack 6/3/2018, Best day Ever!) (@Markimoofan29) September 23, 2020
Holding Out Hope
I hope we can see simon for the finals #AGT— ★folklore★ (@nikola_minik) September 23, 2020
Sending Love
Awww I’ll miss you today I even made you a welcome back sign because I thought you were coming back we’ll be thinking of you while we all watch @AGT love you Simon— jillian obrien (@Jillian02958692) September 22, 2020
♥️💖🥰😉😊💓😀🤞❤️💕👍👌 pic.twitter.com/rBLak9YmYM
Showing Support
Be where you need to be - and that's your family, the closest ones. This is your fastest way for healing. And you have a lot of stranger's support and care, maybe prayers. Just like from me.
Have Health and Be Blessed!— Neoborn Caveman (@NeobornCaveman) September 22, 2020
Miss You
Wish you were there too. Really miss you would love nothing more but no matter what your health is more important so jeep on taking care of yourself and we're waiting— Asmaa (@AsmaaAli_Z) September 22, 2020
Not The Same
I’ve been watching for a tweet by you! I wish you could be there the next couple of nights too...ain’t the same without you, Simon! Get well 💙!— Ms Walli (@mswalli) September 22, 2020