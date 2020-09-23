'AGT' Fans Still Missing Simon Cowell Amidst Season 15 Finale

The finals kicked off on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night. Over the course of Season 15, judge Simon Cowell has been forced to miss out on several tapings of the show due to a back injury that he sustained in August. Since Cowell did not make an appearance on the finals episode on Tuesday, fans have flocked to Twitter in order to express just how much they miss his candid commentary on the judging panel.

At the beginning of August, Cowell suffered from a back injury after he fell off of a new electric bike. He subsequently broke his back in several places and required surgery during which doctors inserted a metal rod in order to amend the issue. While he has not been able to participate in the series over the past few weeks, he did post a tweet in order to send a message to the AGT fans. In his message, Cowell wished all of the remaining acts good luck and noted that he wishes that he could be involved in person.

It’s the #AGT finals tonight. Good luck to all the contestants and thank you all for tuning in. I wish I was there. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) September 22, 2020

On Twitter, many of Cowell's fans responded in kind to his message by letting him know how much he is missed on the NBC competition. Scroll down to check out what those fans have said.