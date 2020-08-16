Simon Cowell Is Reportedly Back Home After Breaking Back in Bike Accident

A week after it was reported that Simon Cowell broke his back while riding a new electric bike, the America's Got Talent judge is recovering at his home. One of Cowell's friends spoke to PEOPLE about his recovery, telling the publication that he is now resting at his Malibu, California home. It was originally reported on Aug. 8 that Cowell broke his back in several places during this incident, causing him to have to undergo a five-hour surgery.

According to one of his friends, Cowell is "very happy to be back home with his family in the fresh sea air" of Malibu. "He's been doing some work already this week but he also knows he needs to give his back time to heal properly from the surgery," the source said. Cowell's rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE that he fell off an electric bike in the courtyard of his Malibu, California residence and broke his back in a number of places. He underwent a five-hour-long surgery that involved doctors placing a metal rod into his back and implementing a "number of fusions."

Another insider recently told the outlet that Cowell was "walking around again" only two days following the surgery, which is said to have taken place on Aug. 8. "He's been able to walk quite a lot and quicker than the experts had expected him to do after this type of major surgery, which is a great sign for the healing coming along well," they shared.

Due to this injury, Cowell was forced to miss out on America's Got Talent's first two live shows of the season on Tuesday and Wednesday. During those episodes, Kelly Clarkson filled in for him on the judging panel. "My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT," the singer wrote on Twitter on Monday. "But no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You're welcome in advance!"

While he had to miss out on two episodes of AGT already, the other judges on the program expressed their hopes that Cowell would be able to return to the show before the season ends. "We have been told he has been recovering tremendously," Howie Mandel told Entertainment Tonight. "I would not count him out before the end of this season." He added, "He's had a six-hour operation, and he is already on his feet, which is above and beyond expectation, so I am thrilled. I love the guy, I miss the guy, and my hearts and minds are with him and each and every moment."