'AGT' Fans Loving the Best Auditions Anniversary Special
Once again, America's Got Talent is taking a little break from showcasing new content from the current season of the competition. Instead, on Tuesday night, NBC aired a retrospective of some of the best auditions that were ever featured on the program to mark the 15th anniversary of the series. Based on the reactions amongst fans on social media, they actually loved taking a trip down AGT's memory lane.
Throughout Season 15 of AGT, the show has had to get creative in order to navigate the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. A week prior to this audition retrospective, AGT featured its Judges' Cut episode. Of course, since filming for the episode took place amidst the ongoing health crisis, the program took extra precautions in order to keep the crew, host Terry Crews, and the judges — Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel — safe. While they typically film the Judges' Cut episode in a theater in front of a live audience, the most recent episode featured the judges determining which acts would go through to the next round of the competition in a drive-in movie theater, and it provided for a fun set-up that fans loved.
What else are fans loving? The fact that they get to relive some of AGT's best auditions from over the years on Tuesday night.
Loving It
This is just a montage of my favorite acts. My cheeks hurt from smiling #AGT— AGTCommenter (@AGTCommenter) August 5, 2020
A Throwback
Favorite AGT moment is when @ItsDarciLynne received the golden buzzer. Her reaction was everything #AGT— Miss Courtney (@93Court) August 5, 2020
Bring On Light Balance
Here comes one of my favorites for season 12 @light_balance, They 100% awesome #AGT.— Nicholas_Sye (@NicholasSye1) August 5, 2020
Obsessed
Really love @light_balance #AGT https://t.co/icy0JbeYnR— Mike (SoundMan) Cook (@Madfish21) August 5, 2020
Just Awesome
Dude! From last year, how could I not remember? The Unbeatable were awesome out there. #AGT #AmericasGotTalent pic.twitter.com/DI30Jk1EuB— ᗰเҡε🌙 (@8BallZen) August 5, 2020
Magical
@ShinLimMagic is one of the best magicians to ever appear on @AGT! #AGT pic.twitter.com/9nMLzQ75M1— Jacob Elyachar (@JacobElyachar) August 5, 2020
It May Be Old News...
OK, this may be a rerun, but it’s the #exciting, #heartwarming show that I definitely needed to see❤️😊 #AmericasGotTalent #AGT— Morgan Fights Pain (@morganlr102) August 5, 2020