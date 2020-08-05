'AGT' Fans Loving the Best Auditions Anniversary Special

Once again, America's Got Talent is taking a little break from showcasing new content from the current season of the competition. Instead, on Tuesday night, NBC aired a retrospective of some of the best auditions that were ever featured on the program to mark the 15th anniversary of the series. Based on the reactions amongst fans on social media, they actually loved taking a trip down AGT's memory lane.

Throughout Season 15 of AGT, the show has had to get creative in order to navigate the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. A week prior to this audition retrospective, AGT featured its Judges' Cut episode. Of course, since filming for the episode took place amidst the ongoing health crisis, the program took extra precautions in order to keep the crew, host Terry Crews, and the judges — Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel — safe. While they typically film the Judges' Cut episode in a theater in front of a live audience, the most recent episode featured the judges determining which acts would go through to the next round of the competition in a drive-in movie theater, and it provided for a fun set-up that fans loved.

What else are fans loving? The fact that they get to relive some of AGT's best auditions from over the years on Tuesday night.