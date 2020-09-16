'AGT' Fans Are Confused Over Max Major's Act for This One Reason
America's Got Talent continued with its semi-finals round on Tuesday. During the episode, mentalist Max Major performed yet another awe-inspiring act. Although, as many noted online, there was one part of his act that left viewers confused, with some even saying that his trick was ultimately a failure.
For Major's act, he asked the judges — Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum — to all pick a number between 1 and 36. He then asked host Terry Crews and a couple of members from the audience to choose numbers as well, with Klum placing them on a board in front of a roulette wheel. However, the discrepancy for fans came when Major asked a member of the audience, a young girl watching with her family, for a number, as some believed that she said 13 while others thought that they heard 14. Ultimately, Major went with 14, and the rest of his trick went as planned. (The mentalist correctly predicted the numbers that they guessed and had them placed outside on a billboard for everyone to see.)
.@itsmaxmajor continues to showcase his mind-blowing magic skills! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/utXj0p5Dtg— America’s Got Talent⁷ 💜 (@AGT) September 16, 2020
Even though his display proved to be successful, those online noted that he seemed to mess up, as they believed that the actual number that the girl said was 13. Read on to see what AGT fans are saying about the confusing moment.
#AGT Max Major was one I planned to vote for, but that was a failed trick. Little girl said 13, not 14. Very disappointed that he talked over her and pretended like she said 14 when we all heard her. Not voting for him after all.— TheShyGirl (@TheShyGirlAO3) September 16, 2020
#AGT okay Max Major. That little girl CLEARLY said 13... not 14.— Carrie Molina (@HighAsThe_Moon) September 16, 2020
After rewind it Um...the kid said 13... failed trick...Sorry Max Major #AGT— new account (@xjose_correax) September 16, 2020
#AGT #AGTResults that max major dude is a fraud. The final lady on the zoom call he took random numbers from said "13" and he misunderstood on purpose "14". He messed up on tv.— neomerge (@neomerge) September 16, 2020
Did anyone else clearly here the little girl say 13 and not 14 during Max Major #agt performance? Because I swear she did which means he didn't actually succeed in his act.— Beginner Horse Probs (@BeginnerHorse) September 16, 2020
Um...the kid said 13... failed trick...Sorry Max Major #AGT— Alex “RINA-CHAN BOARD-OO!” (@LSUgymtiger) September 16, 2020
Hey I’m pretty sure the that audience member said 13, not 14 during Max major’s performance I call a cheat, I’m disappointed #AGT @AGT— Douglas Rahm (@DouglasRahm) September 16, 2020