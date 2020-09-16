'AGT' Fans Are Confused Over Max Major's Act for This One Reason

America's Got Talent continued with its semi-finals round on Tuesday. During the episode, mentalist Max Major performed yet another awe-inspiring act. Although, as many noted online, there was one part of his act that left viewers confused, with some even saying that his trick was ultimately a failure.

For Major's act, he asked the judges — Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum — to all pick a number between 1 and 36. He then asked host Terry Crews and a couple of members from the audience to choose numbers as well, with Klum placing them on a board in front of a roulette wheel. However, the discrepancy for fans came when Major asked a member of the audience, a young girl watching with her family, for a number, as some believed that she said 13 while others thought that they heard 14. Ultimately, Major went with 14, and the rest of his trick went as planned. (The mentalist correctly predicted the numbers that they guessed and had them placed outside on a billboard for everyone to see.)

Even though his display proved to be successful, those online noted that he seemed to mess up, as they believed that the actual number that the girl said was 13. Read on to see what AGT fans are saying about the confusing moment.