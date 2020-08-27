'America's Got Talent' Fans Incensed by Tonight's Results
The quarterfinals round of America's Got Talent is coming to an end. On Wednesday night, the remaining acts found out whether or not they would be making it to the semifinals. Of course, this meant that it was the end of the road for some of the acts, and judging by fans' responses, they're not exactly happy with how everything turned out.
On Tuesday night's episode, 11 acts performed their best routines for the judges, all to varying degrees of success. The acts were singer Cristina Rae, dance group WAFFLE Crew, singer Annie Jones, drummer Malik Dope, aerialist Alan Silva, mentalist Max Major, singer Sheldon Riley, comedian Usama Siddiquee, contortionist group Bone Breakers, and salsa dancers Dance Town Family. Only five of those acts could make it to the next round in the competition. They will join a slew of other acts that have already performed and won the judges' (and America's) praise in the two prior weeks of AGT.
While it was inevitable that fans would be heartbroken over the fact that some of the acts didn't make it through to the next round, many of those viewers were particularly incensed by which acts got the boot. More specifically, fans were not happy to see that acts such as the Bone Breakers and Sheldon Riley were sent home.
Not Happy
.@heidiklum #AGT So sad Sheldon didn't make it.— Jackie (@gigglesRC) August 27, 2020
Disappointed
.@heidiklum #AGT @howiemandel @SofiaVergara soooo disappointed —- @SheldonRiley is fantastic - he should be in the semifinals - I would definitely go see him in Vegas!— Connie Maltin (@NoGlutenGal) August 27, 2020
Should Have Gone Through
Bonebreakers should have made it. #AGT— UmBREon (@YouKnowThiss) August 27, 2020
Torn Up
So sad to see both of the Aussies Annie Jones and Sheldon Ray get eliminated...but they had no chance against Cristina Rae. #AmericasGotTalent #AGT— 🌈🇺🇸 ᴏᴘʜɪᴏᴘʜɪʟɪꜱᴛ🇳🇵🏳️🌈 (@whovianpbt) August 27, 2020
How Did This Happen?
I've been disappointed a lot this year. On a lighter disappointment.....how did Sheldon Riley not make it to the next round in #AGT? Legit turned my TV off just now.— BrotherMeSoftly (@HotRod6391) August 27, 2020
Wrong Decision
PISSED THAT THE BONE BREAKERS AREN’T GOING THROUGH. America needs to check their taste level. #AGT #DunkinSave #AGTResults— Trevor | folklore (@trevorkmiller) August 27, 2020
Can't Believe It
NOOOOO WAYYY!!! Wanted Bone Breakers!! 😏 #AGT— Phylis☮️💜 (@PettitPhylis) August 27, 2020