After 30 Years on TV, Telenovela Actress Exits TV Globo Contract

Carolina Dieckmann said TV Globo "nurtured me with incredible opportunities and experiences" after she announced her departure from the network after more than three decades.

After more than three decades, Brazilian actress Carolina Dieckmann is moving on from TV Globo. The actress, known for roles in titles like the telenovela Laços de Família, announced on Feb. 2 that she has ended her contract with the free-to-air television network after "11078 happy days."

Dieckman, who first signed with TV Glovo in November 1992, shared the news with her more than 8 million Instagram followers, where she shared a gallery of images from her time with TV Globo while reflecting on the past 31 years. In the translated post, the actress, 45, wrote, "It's not that I started at Globo... It was Globo that started me." Dieckmann said that she "wasn't an actress... I became, in there, in the dust of so many talents, with the best teachers." She said TV Globo "nurtured me with incredible opportunities and experiences, besides having been soil and food for so many beautiful projects we did together, and that are marked in our stories."

The actress went on to highlight the various roles she took on throughout her time with TV Globo, continuing, "There were many .... the one who became a model, without wanting to be; the one who danced in the river waiting for her first love; the one who came to the city to live a torrid and adventurous romance with Fidel; the one who wanted to be a model and actress, but wasn't; The one who fell in love with her mother's boyfriend and got very sick... and then healed; the sweet virgin dog walker... and just like that, Day after day, work after work, i have been being; crescendo; maturing... until i get here."

"Today, more than 30 years later, the time has come to give my first flight alone," she shared. "But I carry every feather on my wings, the sweat of many people; the generosity of many colleagues; the invaluable help of many teachers. I take with me the most precious memories... unspeakable... 11078 happy days!"

Dieckmann concluded the post by admitting the decision to step away from TV Globo has come with "a million emotions, between tears and smiles, mine and the public," adding that "the most beautiful part of this whirlwind I lived through from the first scene I did...it's all here, tattooed on my soul and in my heart."

The actress did not share what her next steps are, though her announcement sparked a flurry of reactions. Commenting on the post, one fan wrote, "Gratitude at all times ! A lot of talent too," with somebody else adding, "and the beautiful trajectory continues. You are a gigantic shine wherever you go."