AEW Docuseries to Debut in March on TBS

A new All Elite Wrestling (AEW) docuseries is set to make its debut very soon. TBS recently announced it has given the green light to AEW: All Access which will debut in March. The show will feature AEW stars Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, and Eddie Kingston, along with AEW CEO, GM, and Head of Creative Tony Khan.

Each episode will focus on the AEW stars navigating their week-to-week challenges. This will be the first unscripted series greenlighted by TBS in 2023 and falls under the strategy of the new Waner Bros. Discovery regime for launching entertainment programming that complements Turner network's coverage of sports and wrestling.

"What really works on the Turner networks is sports and off-net sitcoms," Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery's U.S. Networks Group, said last month, per Deadline. "We will commission around 4500 hours of content for this year… We like sports-adjacent, a couple of reality shows in the sports world that we're working on."

"AEW has such an amazingly loyal and dedicated fan base that brings in more than 4 million viewers to TBS every Wednesday night," Jason Sarlanis, president, Turner Networks, ID, & HLN. Linear and Streaming, said in a statement. "With All Access, we are bringing that incredible audience a whole new way to experience the wrestling universe they love."

Cole first announced the news on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night. "You're going to get an unfiltered look at AEW like you've never seen it before," Cole told Renee Paquette, per Wrestling Inc. "The show will feature people like yours truly, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and many more. And trust me when I tell you, this is something you're not gonna want to miss.

"For example, I'm going to be able to tell a lot of my story – the challenges I've gone through, the ups and downs, and everything else in between. I'm very excited at the idea of being able to share that journey with everyone at home." According to Fightful Select, Warner Bros. Discovery wanted to do more with AEW. Production of the docuseries began in November when AEW Dynamite was in Baltimore.