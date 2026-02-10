Actor Best Known for Popular HBO Show Joins Netflix Drama

Netflix’s Untamed is bringing on a Boardwalk Empire alum for its second season.

Shea Whigham, best known for his role as Elias “Eli” Thompson on the critically acclaimed HBO series, will join the Netflix drama for Season 2, Deadline reported Monday.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Shea Whigham attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros. “One Battle After Another” at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In Untamed, Eric Bana plays National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) special agent Kyle Turner, who uses his skills to solve brutal crimes in the lawless terrain of the National Park System.

Season 1 was set in Yosemite National Park, but in Season 2, Turner is called to investigate a mysterious death in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. There, “local tensions and the volatile, living landscape become an unpredictable force.”

Whigham will take on the role of Ray Burkart, who moved from California to the Big Island of Hawaii three decades prior, and has a hand in various businesses, “some more legal than others.” After suffering the tragic loss of his son, Burkart will clash with Turner in their search for his son’s killer.

Following the end of Boardwalk Empire in 2014, Whigham has gone on to appear in numerous films, the most recent of which include F1, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and Lake George. On the small screen, Whigham recently starred in Death by Lightning and in the Netflix limited series American Primeval.

Kelly Hu has also been added to the Untamed cast for Season 2 playing Awapuhi, as per Netflix. Born and raised on Hawaii Island, Hu’s character has spent the last few years in Oahu grappling with the death of her son, but now she’s returning to the Big Island to face the demons she left behind.

Untamed’s Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in season 1. (photo credit: Ricardo Hubbs/NetfliX)

I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of Untamed to life,” Bana said at the Season 2 renewal. “The response to Season 1 has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique. I can’t wait to take Kyle on his next journey. Massive thanks to Netflix, John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and our fans.”

Untamed is led by co-showrunners Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, with Warner Bros Television as the studio. Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith are executive producing alongside Bana; John Wells and Erin Jontow for John Wells Productions under an overall deal with Warner Bros Television; Todd Black and Tony Shaw for Escape Artists Entertainment; Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder Productions; and Cliff Roberts for Syndicate Entertainment.