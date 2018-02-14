ABC Skips ‘Good Doctor’ New Episode to Avoid NBC’s Winter Olympics

There’s bad news for fans of The Good Doctor!

ABC is holding back new episodes of the hit medical drama because of the Winter Olympics. New episodes won’t air until after action in Pyeongchang is over. The network is airing a repeat of the episode “Not Fake” instead of a new adventure starring Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The next new episode of The Good Doctor will air on Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET. It is titled “Heartfelt” and was written by Thomas L. Moran.

According to ABC’s episode description, the episode will center on a teenage patient who has a rare heart condition that has forced her to stay home her entire life. However, she has a big community of online friends, and hopes the team at San Jose’s St. Bonaventure hospital can give her the life she has always dreamed of.

In another case, the team has a moral dilemma when a young patient and the parents finally finds a perfectly matched organ donor.

The Olympics break ends a string of consecutive strong episodes for the show, which is ABC’s most popular new drama of the 2017-2018 season. The series even earned a Golden Globe nomination for Highmore earlier this year.

In the previous episode, titled “She,” the show took another turn with two new characters. Comedian Chris D’Elia plays Shaun’s new neighbor, Kenny, who was briefly seen in “Seven Reasons.” Kenny proved helpful for Shaun and it looks like he is interested in making a new friend after Lea (Paige Spara) moved to Pennsylvania.

While fans really loved Kenny, they did not like Dr. Claire Browne’s (Antonia Thomas) rival. Fiona Gubelmann made her debut in “She” as Dr. Morgan Reznick, a no-nonsense doctor who did not come to San Jose to make friends. She wants to climb up the ladder and impress Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) to become a permanent doctor at St. Bonaventure. At first, Morgan was confused by Claire’s kind approach to patients, but then she started being kind herself, just to get ahead of Claire.

New episodes of The Good Doctor air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The series is based on a South Korean drama of the same name about an autistic surgeon.