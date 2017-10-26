ABC Moves ‘Ten Days in the Valley’ to Saturday Night, Cancellation Likely

Over a month into the new TV season and none of the networks have had to bring down the ax on an under-performing freshman series. However, ABC is moving in that direction with Ten Days in the Valley.

Despite the star power of series lead Kyra Sedgwick, Ten Days has been a bit of a bomb on Sunday nights. The network has just announced that, effective immediately, the series has been banished to Saturday nights.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As TV fans know, a move to Saturdays is never a good thing. However, with the low ratings being posted by the show each week, it’s not that much of a surprise.

More: Shemar Moore Talks His New Series, S.W.A.T.

What’s even worse is the fact that new episodes won’t begin continue airing for more than a month. While the series is leaving Sunday nights this week, it won’t debut on Saturday until Dec. 16.

Episodes 5 and 6 will air back to back on Dec. 16, beginning at 9 p.m. Then, new episodes will air on Dec. 23 and 30, both at 10 p.m. On Jan. 6, ABC will air the final two episodes back-to-back, beginning at 9 p.m.

In the place of Ten Days in the Valley, ABC is set to air back-to-back original episodes of Shark Tank at 9 and 10 p.m. ET. That schedule will run through November 12.

Up Next: Modern Family Suffers Major Breakup