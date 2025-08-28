ABC Star Jumping to CBS Series

An ABC star is making the move to CBS.

Deadline reports that General Hospital’s Roger Howarth has been cast in The Young and the Restless for a major story arc.

Details surrounding his appearance are being kept under wraps, but he will reportedly begin filming his episodes in September, which are airing later this year. Howarth’s addition to Y&R marks his return to the Eye network. He previously played Paul Ryan on As the World Turns from 2001 to 2010. During his time on ATWT, Howarth appeared on ABC sudser One Life to Live as Todd Manning from 1993 to 2013. He then joined General Hospital in 2012, first as Franco Baldwin until 2021, and then as Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt until 2023, when his character was fatally shot.

ROGER HOWARTH

“Three things that I know for sure,” Howarth wrote on Instagram after his exit. “1, Daytime fans are lovely and amazing and supportive and dedicated and I am deeply grateful to each sparkly one of them. 2, I enjoyed my time at general hospital and wish the cast and crew the best and continued success. It was a pleasure working with you all. 3, Life is amazing. We just don’t ever know what’s gonna happen. How great! Turn toward the light. Always. Huge thank you to you all.”

Howarth, who won a Daytime Emmy for One Life to Live in 1994, is the latest star to join The Young and the Restless. Fellow Daytime Emmy-winning actress Tamara Braun is set to make her debut on the long-running soap opera later this year, while Billy Flynn made the jump from Days of Our Lives earlier this year to eventually take over the role of Cane Ashby. News of Howarth’s appearance comes on the heels of the series hiring soap opera vet Jill Farren Phelps as a producer after fans complained about storylines.

More information about Roger Howarth’s role on The Young and the Restless should be announced in the coming months. No matter the wait, soap opera fans will be happy to know that he will be back on screens very soon. It’s unknown how many episodes he’ll be appearing in and what exactly this major story arc is, but it’s only just a matter of time before CBS shares more about it.