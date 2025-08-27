Daytime Emmy-Winning Star Joins ‘The Young and the Restless’

A Daytime Emmy-winning actress is coming to The Young and the Restless.

PEOPLE reports that Tamara Braun has joined the long-running CBS soap opera.

Braun, who has two Daytime Emmys under her belt, is set to play Sienna Bacall, who has “personal connections to several characters” in Genoa City. She’ll start filming next week, with her first episodes airing this fall on the Eye network. Y&R marks Braun’s latest soap opera role, having originally starred as Carly Corinthos on General Hospital in 2001. She departed the series in 2005 and returned in 2014 for the sudser’s 51st anniversary alongside fellow Carly actresses Sarah Brown and Laura Wright.

She returned to General Hospital three years later as Dr. Kim Nero, portraying the role for two years. Her other soap roles include Ava Vitali on Days of Our Lives between 2008 and 2025 and Reese Williams on All My Children from 2008 to 2009. Braun seems to be collecting as many soap operas as she can, and The Young and the Restless is the latest one. How Sienna will fit into Genoa City and what her connection will be is unknown, but it should be interesting to see how she shakes things up.

Braun’s addition comes not long after Jill Farren Phelps was brought on as a producer following complaints from fans about storylines. Since the ‘80s, she’s worked on a variety of soap operas, including Santa Barbara, Guiding Light, Another World, One Life to Live, and General Hospital. She also previously served as an EP on The Young and the Restless from 2012 to 2016.

Aside from her many soap roles, Braun can also be seen in The Boy, Kombucha Cure, The Rookie, Stalked By My Ex, Abduction of Angie, Dead Trigger, Bosch, Her Dark Past, Supernatural, Castle, Saving Grace, Ghost Whisperer, Freddie, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Party of Five, and Soul Food. A premiere date for her first episode of Y&R has not been announced, but fans will be able to look forward to it within the next few months.

The Young & the Restless has seen some exits already this year, so having Tamara Braun step in and fill that void will be nice, especially since she will be playing a new character. The wait will be worth it, and in the meantime, new episodes air weekdays on CBS.