ABC Snags Major Christmas Special for 2023

It may only be September, basically October, but that isn't stopping ABC from prepping for the holiday season. The network is officially going to be the new home for iHeartMedia's annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One. The live music event stops at several cities in the U.S. to celebrate Christmas, including Tampa, Dallas/Fort Worth, LA, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale.

In addition, iHeartMedia and ABC have announced a new multiyear agreement for the Disney-owned network to become the exclusive television broadcast partner for the event. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour stops will be part of the exclusive network special on Dec. 21 starting at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on demand and on Hulu the following day. The CW was the home of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour special for more than a decade. It is also the home to the iHeartRadio Music Festival, but with the changing demographics and the network rebranding and shifting away from its young audience, the change isn't much of a surprise.

"Our annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of our most anticipated of the year, and we're excited to finally share who will be joining us on the road this season," Tom Poleman, chief of programming officer for iHeartMedia said in a statement. "This event always showcases the best in pop music and gives our listeners the chance to celebrate the holiday season alongside their favorite artists. We're thrilled with this year's artists, and we can't wait to see them put on a great show."

The lineup for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will include a variety of artists for select dates, including Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Niall Horan, OneRepublic, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, NCT DREAM, Flo Rida, and more. The lineup for the special is unknown and will be announced at a later date.

If fans want to catch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in person rather than on TV, the Capital One cardholder presale will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. local time and will run through Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. local time or while presale tickets last. General public on-sale will start on Friday, Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. local time. For those who won't be able to see the tour can check the best moments on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.