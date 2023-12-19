Holiday Gift Guides 2023: 8 Fun Family Games And Last Minute Stocking Stuffers

Christmas is less than a week away, but its not too late to pick up some great gifts and games!

The holidays are in full swing, and many people might have their shopping nearly done, if not fully complete already. However, there always seems to be one or two things we forget. This usually means a trip out — or a click around the web — for a last-minute gift or two.

Then, there's the matter of entertaining guests — say, at a New Year's Eve party—or bringing something fun to a holiday get-together with family. It's always fun to have a game to play when meeting up with friends around this time of year. Well, PopCulture is here to help! We have put together a list of some great games and stocking stuffers, and games that would make for good stocking stuffers. Scroll down to check out our recommendations, as every item below can either be picked up from a store right away, or will arrive before Christmas if choosing to have them shipped.

Jingle All The Way: It's Turbo Time! Card Game

(Photo: Funko Games)

Face off as frantic shoppers in the hunt for the most exclusive toy of the holiday season-Turbo Man! But there's only one left, so be ready for mischief in this turbo-charged, trick-taking game! Based off the iconic '90s movie, this game has you peeking, at, flipping, shuffling, and swapping tiles to get the best toys. Will you search for toys on the shelf or wait for another player to find the prize before snatching it from their cart? Fill your cart with the best toys to win!

The Goonies: Never Say Die Board Game

(Photo: Funko Games)

Embark on a perilous adventure full of dangerous booby traps and treacherous treasure-filled caverns! One player is the Goondocks Master, controlling fearsome foes, from the outlaw family, the Fratellis, to the legendary pirate, One-Eyed Willie. The other players take on the role of the Goonies – Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Data, and Sloth – overcoming cryptic puzzles and deadly challenges with teamwork, strategy, and Data's clever contraptions! Will the Goonies discover the legendary riches that will save their homes, or will they follow the fate of Chester Copperpot...and never see the light of day?

Trolls Remix Rescue Video Game



(Photo: Amazon)

The Trolls are back! This fall, Dreamworks released Trolls Band Together, the third movie in the hit film series. The company also partnered with GameMill Entertainment for Trolls Remix Rescue, a fun new game featuring Poppy, Branch, and many other great characters and you explore and journey through Troll Kingdom in a quest to save it!

Funko Pop! Elf Puzzle



(Photo: Funko / Amazon)

It's perfect puzzling for the whole family, featuring an original illustration inspired by the beloved holiday film Elf. Vibrant 18″ x 24″ Pop! styled artwork. 500 pieces is the perfect size for puzzle fans young and old. Matte finish and precise interlocking pieces create a high-quality puzzling experience. One of many Pop! Puzzles from fan-favorite films and television shows-collect them all!

Pepper Pong

(Photo: Pepper Pong)

Discover the exhilarating new face of racket sports...the miniature tabletop marvel that's created a movement. Our patented concoction of custom-crafted equipment and homegrown rules level the playing field to ensure exciting matches spanning age & skill. Described by many as a mind-mending mash-up of pong & pickleball, everyone learns quickly, while experts are challenged to master the strategy of the spicy new game.

Red Toolbox's Stanley Jr. – Front Loader Kit

(Photo: Red Toolbox / Amazon)

Now that we've offered a solid selection of games to enhance your holiday experience, how about we toss out a few last-minute stocking stuffer suggestions. First up is the Stanley Jr. – Front Loader Kit, a perfect gift for the kid in your life who just loves building. This fun little constructable construction vehicle will add quite a lot to their imaginative world building.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Tanooki Mario Figure

(Photo: Jakks)

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. The Super Mario Brothers find themselves transported to a mysterious land called the Mushroom Kingdom. Join Mario on his quest to save Luigi-and the world-from the grips of evil Bowser and his army. Collect your favorite characters in The Super Mario Bros. Movie 5" Figure series. The Tanooki Mario figure is inspired by the movie and comes with premium details including 14 points of articulation. Tanooki Mario comes with a removable leaf accessory, all showcased in a window box.

Gabby's Dollhouse, Musical Ears with Sounds & Phrases

(Photo: Walmart)

Dress up as Gabby from Gabby's Dollhouse with the Magical Musical Ears! These interactive cat ears look just like the ones Gabby wears in the show. Slide the Magical Musical Ears on and get ready for adventure! Featuring lights and over 10 sounds, phrases and songs, you'll have endless amounts of fun! Simply press one of the pink sparkly ears to turn them on, then pinch the left ear to hear phrases from Gabby.