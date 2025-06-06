ABC Show Brings Back Actress After 2 Years

One major ABC show is bringing back a star after two years.

Deadline reports that Kelly Thiebaud is returning to General Hospital this July.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thiebaud portrayed Dr. Britt Westbourne on and off from 2012 to 2023. The kicker is that it’s unknown whether she will play Britt again or a new character, as executive producer Frank Valentini said, “I am thrilled to have Kelly back on our show. We have some great twists and turns planned for her character.”

(Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images)

Fans will remember that Britt was attacked by a serial killer and died after being poisoned by him. She also had symptoms of Huntington’s disease. But that being said, it’s not uncommon for a soap opera to bring a character back from the dead, and that would certainly bring some twists and turns. But it’s also possible that Thiebaud could portray a new character, perhaps a long-lost twin or relative of Britt’s, which also wouldn’t exactly be out of the question. Whatever the case may be, her return is going to cause some big shake-ups in Port Charles.

Thiebaud’s return comes on the heels of news that Jonathan Jackson is once again departing GH as Lucky Spencer next week. He initially joined the series in 1993 and left in 1999, before coming back in 2009 and leaving again in 2011. After making a brief appearance in 2015, Jackson returned full-time as Lucky last August. Valentini mentioned that the “door is always open for Jonathan to return,” so it’s possible he could come back to Port Charles again in the future.

(Christine Bartolucci/ABC via Getty Images) PARRY SHEN, KELLY THIEBAUD

However old or new, Thiebaud is the latest addition to General Hospital. The long-running soap opera welcomed Rory Gibson, Daniel Goddard, Van Hansis, and Alexa Havins over the last several months. As usual, the series has also seen some exits. On top of Jackson, Chad Duell, Kelly Monaco, and Michael Easton have departed recently.

As of now, details surrounding Kelly Thiebaud’s return have not been released, but more information should be revealed in the coming weeks. Although a premiere date for her episode has not yet been announced, she will be coming back to General Hospital sometime in July. While waiting, fans can look forward to how Jackson’s Lucky Spencer will say goodbye next week. New episodes of General Hospital air weekdays on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.