ABC Actor Exits Show

Another ABC show has said goodbye to another actor.

TV Insider reports that Jonathan Jackson is set to leave General Hospital.

Jackson initially joined the long-running soap opera in 1993 as Lucky Spencer, the son of Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and Laura Collins (Genie Francis), before eventually leaving in 1999. Lucky was then played by Jacob Young from 2000 to 2003 and then Greg Vaughan from 2003 to 2009. Jackson took over the role of Lucky from 2009 to 2011, and briefly returned in 2015 for Geary’s exit. He made a full-time return to the role last August.

News of Jackson’s exit comes on the heels of Lucky’s failed marriage proposal in Wednesday’s episode. He got down on one knee and proposed to ex-wife Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) after rekindling their relationship. She turned him down, noting that her life was in Port Charles while he was happier traveling. Lucky announced that he would be leaving town, explaining that being there, “knowing that we can’t be together, it just hurts too much.”

Jackson will depart General Hospital sometime next week, meaning that Lucky will be able to go around to say his goodbyes before officially leaving Port Charles once again. Luckily, it seems like the door is always open for Lucky Spencer to return in the future.

“We were so glad Jonathan was able to reprise the role of Lucky, even if it was for a limited time,” executive producer Frank Valentini said. “We wish him nothing but the best, and the door is always open for Jonathan to return.”

Jonathan Jackson is the latest actor to exit General Hospital. Chad Duell, Kelly Monaco, Adam J. Harrington, Michael Easton, Gregory Harrison, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez are among the actors to depart over the last year. It’s unknown if anyone else will be taking over the role of Lucky Spencer, but since he is leaving Port Charles, it’s unlikely the show will cast someone else unless he comes back yet again. But it sounds like Valentini is open to welcoming Jackson back, should the opportunity come up.

General Hospital fans will get a chance to say goodbye to Jackson as Lucky Spencer when his final episode airs next week. New episodes of the soap opera air weekdays on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.