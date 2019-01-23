ABC Releases Trailer for ‘The Ranch’ Actor Dax Shepard’s New Show ‘Bless This Mess’

Dax Shepard’s new series Bless This Mess has a new trailer and a release date.

The new show, which the actor had committed to before he was cast in his role on Netflix’s The Ranch, stars Shepard and Lake Bell as a couple who leave the city life behind in exchange for a simpler life in the country.

Bless This Mess follows newlyweds Rio (Bell) and Mike (Shepard) as they make the decision to move from New York City to rural Nebraska. The couple leave their boss to make the move from skyscrapers to farmhouses, though they soon realize life in the country is not as simple as they believe.

Rio and Mike must now learn how to make it work as they begin their new life as farmers.

Along with Bell and Shepard, the series also stars Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance and JT Neal as Jacob, as first reported by ABC.

The six-episode series, created by New Girl creator Liz Meriwether, originally received a pilot order from Fox before getting passed over — along with other shows Dan the Weatherman starring Thomas Lennon and Mean Jean, featuring Kaitlin Olson and Leah Remini — and picked up on ABC for a premiere in midseason.

Bell co-created the series with Meriweather, who both act as executive producers. Shepard also serves as an executive producer along with Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O’Malley and Katherine Pope.

“Bell and Shepard headline a stellar cast in this hilarious take on a classic fish-out-of-water story that we found irresistible,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said when the series was first picked up by the network.

It is not clear how the new ABC series will affect Shepard’s role as Luke Matthews on the Netflix series. His character was introduced during Part 6 as a replacement for Danny Masterson’s Rooster. However, his character was listed as a recurring character for that part, as well as for the upcoming Part 7 likely to be released in the first half of 2019.

The first three season of The Ranch are now available to stream on Netflix.

Aside from his role on The Ranch, Shepard is known for his role in NBC’s Parenthood. The actor also had roles on Ghosted, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Are you excited about Shepard’s new series? Bless This Mess will premiere Tuesday, April 16th at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.