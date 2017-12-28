ABC’s Ratings Report Card: Best and Worst Shows at Midseason

Midseason hiatus is here, and ABC has received its ratings report card.

The fall TV season was a winner for the network, which saw the addition of The Good Doctor to its 9 p.m. Monday time slot. The show, which follows the story of Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, was not only dubbed fall’s no. 1 new drama, but it also made it to the top of ABC’s ratings report, TVLine reports.

Modern Family slipped from the no. 1 spot, being replaced by Grey’s Anatomy as the network’s no. 1 returning show. Meanwhile, ABC’s other TGIF show How to get Away With Murder slid to the number 10 spot, and Season 2 of Designated Survivor didn’t have a stellar fall season, either.

Check out the full list of ABC’s ratings report below, which includes the average key demo rating and the percent change versus the program’s previous full-season average or its time slot predecessor.

1. Grey’s Anatomy – 2.0, -5%

2. The Good Doctor – 1.9, 171% vs. Conviction/Quantico average

3. Modern Family – 1.7, -19%

4. The Goldbergs – 1.5, -12%

5. Dancing With the Stars – 1.4, -18%

6. American Housewife – 1.3, -7%, The Middle – 1.3, -13%

7. Scandal – 1.2, -14%

8. Black-ish – 1.1, -27% vs. leading out of Modern Family, Speechless – 1.1, -27%, Fresh Off the Boat – 1.1, -8%

9. Shark Tank – 1.0, -17%, AFV – 1.0, 11%

10. How to Get Away with Murder – 0.9, -31%

11. Designated Survivor – 0.8, -33%, The Mayor – 0.8, -6% vs. Real O’Neals/Imaginary Mary average

12. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World – 0.7, 0% vs. Agents of SHIELD

13. Agents of SHIELD – 0.6, -14%, Inhumans – 0.6, -50% vs Shark Tank, 20/20 – 0.6, -33%

14. Once Upon a Time – 0.5, -50% vs. Last Man Standing/Dr. Ken average

15. Ten Days in the Valley – 0.4, -27% vs. Quantico/American Crime average, The Toy Box – 0.4, -33%