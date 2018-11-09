ABC Orders Full Seasons of ‘Splitting Up Together,’ ‘The Kids Are Alright’

Two of ABC‘s biggest comedy series are here to stay. The alphabet network has given full-season orders to freshman sitcom The Kids Are Alright as well as sophomore series Splitting Up Together, according to TVLine.

In total, nine additional episode of The Kids Are Alright were ordered, as well as five more episodes of Splitting Up Together.

The Kids Are Alright follows a large Irish Catholic family in the 1970s and stars Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) and Mary McCormack (In Plain Sight). Sam Straley, Caleb Foote, Sawyer Barth, Christopher Paul Richards, Jack Gore, Andy Walker and Santino Barnard also star.

Familiar faces Jenna Fischer (The Office) and Oliver Hudson (Scream Queens) star as newly divorced parents attempting to live together for the sake of their children. Bobby Lee, Diane Farr, Lindsay Price, Olivia Keville, Van Crosby and Sander Thomas also star, while the show is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Emily Kapnek (Suburgatory), Jeff Kleeman (Little Big Shots) and Dean Holland (Parks and Recreation).

The two comedy series join the freshman comedy Single Parents, Nathan Filion’s The Rookie, tearjerker A Million Little Things and Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19 as the latest ABC shows to be upgraded to full series.

The news comes after ABC moved Alec Baldwin‘s talk show to Saturdays following the 60-year-old’s arrest last week for allegedly getting into a fight in New York City. Starting Dec. 8, The Alec Baldwin show will air Saturdays at 10 p.m. instead of its previous 10 p.m. slot on Sundays, which, starting Nov. 18, will be filled by reruns of Shark Tank. Shark Tank will occupy the spot until The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special airs on Dec. 2. On Dec. 16, The Sound of Music will air in the slot, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Baldwin’s show is also in its freshman year, making it the first new program of the season to be demoted from its original time slot or episode order. In addition to Baldwin’s arrest, low ratings were also reportedly a factor in the move, with the premiere episode in October earning just 2 million same-day viewers, and its Nov. 4 episode earning less than 1.5 million total viewers.

Baldwin previously told The Hollywood Reporter that “we’re making a good show here” but also acknowledged the fickleness of the business. “I mean, who knows if we survive? ABC’s not doing very well. We could get out there, show four or five episodes, and be dead.”