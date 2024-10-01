Disney Makes Big Change to ABC and Hulu

Changes are on the horizon for ABC and Hulu, and it's all thanks to Disney. Variety reports that the Walt Disney Company will be reorganizing some of its television operations, with ABC and Hulu's scripted drama and comedy teams combining. ABC Signature, the studio behind major shows such as Home Improvement, Boy Meets World, Monk, Scrubs, Lost, Castle, Scandal, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Grey's Anatomy, Criminal Minds, and many, many more, will shut down operations as a standalone studio. It will combine with 20th Television under the latter's president, Karey Burke.

ABC Signature head Tracy Underwood will exit due to the reorganization but is set to have an overall producing deal at 20th. News comes after Simran Sethi was promoted to President of Scripted Programming of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment and will run the combined teams. Additionally, executive VP of business affairs and operations at ABC Signature Josh Sussman was promoted to lead the combined business affairs team, while current head of Hulu's scripted content Jordan Helman has been promoted to executive VP of drama for Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

(Photo: GREY'S ANATOMY – "If Walls Could Talk" – After firing some of Grey Sloan's best, Catherine continues to interfere with Meredith and Amelia's research. Accidents at a climate change protest bring unique cases to the hospital, and Bailey encounters a blast from the past. THURSDAY, SEPT. 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

ADELAIDE KANE, MIDORI FRANCIS, CHANDRA WILSON, ALEXIS FLOYD, KALI ROCHA - Disney/Ser Baffo)

Elsewhere, ABC's comedy head, Erin Wehrenberg, will exit, leaving the combined comedy teams to report to Sethi for the time being. A source claims that approximately 30 Disney employees will be laid off. Following the Fox-Disney merger, it was speculated that 20th Television and ABC Signature could be combined, so it was only just a matter of time. What this means for current ABC Signature shows is unknown, but as of now, there isn't any indication that anything will happen, at least for now.

"We are extremely fortunate to have this extraordinary group of executives leading an all-star team, whose collective commitment to creative risk-taking and delivering quality content will continue to drive our business into the future," Eric Schrier, president of Disney Television Studios & Business Operations, Disney General Entertainment, said in a note to employees. "Unfortunately, combining these functions means having to say goodbye to some of our colleagues and friends. These are exceedingly difficult decisions made with the utmost thought and consideration. I know change is challenging and that you all will handle it with respect and compassion."

"Streamlining our creative functions regrettably means reductions to our valued team," shared Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group. "These are painstaking decisions, and I'd like to acknowledge how profoundly grateful I am for the contributions made by our departing colleagues. This kind of change is never easy, but I know our team will navigate through this moment with the utmost respect and care for one another. As we look toward the future, I have great confidence that your combined passion and innovation will continue to position our company as a leader in entertainment."