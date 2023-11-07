TV Host 'Shocked' Over Pregnancy Speculation

The TV host confirmed she is 'not pregnant' after rumors were sparked following her appearance at the MediaWeek 100 Power Lunch.

Sonia Kruger is setting the record straight on those pregnancy rumors. After the Daily Mail published images of the Channel 7 host at the MediaWeek 100 Power Lunch last month, sparking speculation Kruger may be expecting, the Big Brother Australia host appeared on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show Monday to put the rumors to bed.

The topic came up when host Kyle Sandilands said, per news.com.au, "Daily Mail was inferring that you were pregnant.... But it was just the angle of the dress." Sandilands went on to note, "I saw you that day and the weird thing was, you did not have that protruding belly at all. Sonia, you've got a flat stomach."

Sonia Kruger addresses 'pregnancy' rumours after she is pictured leaving an event in a white corset dress https://t.co/mhfBzOHEo1 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 6, 2023

In the images published by Daily Mail Australia, Kruger could be seen wearing a white pencil dress with a corset bodice. She paired the dress with nude slip-on heels, a matching Saint Laurent envelope clutch, and silver drop earrings. It wasn't Kruger's stylish look that caught attention, though, but rather her midsection, with many seeming to believe that the host appeared to be flaunting a baby bump. However, Kruger denied the pregnancy speculation, dubbing the images "weird."

"It was so weird actually, even I got a shock when I saw those pictures ... Either I have a gluten intolerance or the pictures may have been doctored," Kruger told Sandilands. "I can confirm there is no [pregnancy]. Maybe I should stop eating bread."

Daily Mail Australia confirmed after Kruger's remarks that the images were not doctored. During the Monday discussion, Sandilands then asked Kruger to "get her gut out." When Kruger stood, she revealed a flat stomach, Sandilands remarking, "Oh my god, that's like an ironing board. It's flat as."

While Kruger may not be expecting, she is pulling mommy duty. The TV host shares daughter Maggie, 8, with her long-term partner Craig McPherson. The couple welcomed Maggie in 2015 after trying to get pregnant for several years through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and natural methods. Kruger previously revealed she suffered multiple miscarriages before announcing she was pregnant via IVF and thanks to a donor egg in 2014, according to Metro.

Kruger is a well-known television presenter, actress, and media personality. The Australian Gold Logie award-winner can currently be seen hosting Big Brother Australia and presenting on The Voice Australia.