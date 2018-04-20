All the ABC 2018 Fall TV Pilots

The fall TV season will be here before we know it, and ABC has a number of new series that they have ordered to pilot.

Among the series that are being considered, are a few with some incredibly beloved and recognizable stars, as well as creators responsible for some of the most popular series of all-time.

There are also a few fresh new faces and creators who just might strike gold with their series.

Below you will find a list of all the shows that ABC is considering for its fall line-up, as first shared by EW.

Drama

A Million Little Things: A group of friends gets a wake-up-call after one of them dies. Stars: David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Christina Ochoa, Anne Son, Christina Moses, James Roday, Allison Miller, Stephanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Ron Livingston, and Lizzy Green.

False Profits: A series that follows a team of women fighting their way through a multi-level marketing cosmetics business in Arizona. Stars: Bellamy Young (pictured above), Shelley Hennig, Vanessa Williams, Kosha Patel, Kapil Talwalkar, Mark L. Young, Ben Lawson, and Marcus Coloma.

The Fix: A former prosecutor has moved on with her life after a detrimental case, but now the killer she was hunting has stuck again. Stars: Robin Tunney, Merrin Dungey, Breckin Meyer, Mouzam Makkar, Scott Cohen, Marc Blucas, Adam Rayner, Alex Saxon, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Drama Cont.

For Love: A dramatic-fantasy series about a woman who is shocked to discover that her once-dead fiancé is still alive. Stars: Lex Scott Davis, Ethan Peck, Luke Arnold, Jon Ecker, Isabella Russo, Rachel Skarsten, Chloe Wepper, and Wole Parks.

Get Christie Love: This updated reboot of the classic ’70s series centers on Christie Love, “an African-American female CIA agent who leads an elite ops unit.” Stars: Kylie Bunbury, Lisseth Chavez, Camille Guaty, Thomas Cocquerel, Khandi Alexander, Juan Javier Cardenas, Shea Buckner, Dennis Oh, and Steven Weber.

Grand Hotel: A telenovela-style Soap-drama “set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach.” Stars: Demian Bichir, Roselyn Sanchez, Chris Warren, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Shalim Ortiz, Bryan Craig, Denyse Tonz, Anne Winters, Lincoln Younes, Justina Adorno, and Feliz Ramirez.

Drama Cont.

The Mission: A San Francisco police station is thrown into upheaval after the captain is arrested on corruption charges. Stars: Lynn Collins, Aasif Mandvi, Kris D. Lofton, Josh Randall, Vannessa Vasquez, Alexander Karim, Chris Conroy, Aidan Wotjak-Hissong, Wood Harris, and Jee Young Han.

The Rookie (straight to series): John Nolan has always dreamed of becoming a cop, but will he fair well as middle-aged rookie police officer? Stars: Nathan Fillion (pictured above), Afton Williamson, Eric Winter, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Titus Makin, Alyssa Diaz, and Mercedes Mason.

Salvage: An ex-cop just wants a peaceful, uneventful life, but a murder in his small Florida Gulf Coast hometown pulls him back in to his old ways. Stars: Toby Kebbell, Charity Wakefield, Jim Belushi, Jim Kaplan, Will Patton, Evan Parke, Lacretta, Joelle Carter, Emily Althaus, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

Drama Cont.

Staties: a former NYPD detective is fired in shame and forced to take a job with the Oregon State Police. Stars: Annie Ilonzeh, Andy Karl, Justin Johnson Cortez, David Zayas, Jennifer Aspen, Alexander Sokovikov, and Ava Capri.

Take Two (straight to series): A former cop-show star is fresh out of rehab and working on her comeback. Stars: Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian, Aliyah O’Brien, Alice Lee, Xavier de Guzman.

Whiskey Cavalier: This dramady focuses on FBI super-agent Will Chase, codename: “WHISKEY CAVALIER,” as he leads a his own team alongside CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge, codename: “FIERY TRIBUNE.” Stars: Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan, Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams, and Vir Das.

Untitled Holmes Sisters Project: A drama that follows the lives of five NYPD officers who all happen to be sisters. Stars: Amirah Vanh, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Frances Turner, Michael Beach, Zoe Robins, Aubin Wise, Eric Balfour, Dorian Missick, Gerard Celasco, and Leigh-Ann Rose.

Comedy

Most Likely To: Two woman who were polar-opposites in high school now live together as single-mother roommates. Stars: Yvette Nicole Brown, Lesli Margherita, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Ashton Arbab, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, Donald Faison, and Max Jenkins.

Single Parents: “A group of dysfunctional single parents lean on each other as they raise their kids.” Stars: Taran Killam (pictured above right), Leighton Meester, Jake Choi, Brad Garrett, Kimrie Lewis, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Sadie Hazelett, Grace Hazelett, and Devin Campbell.

Comedy Cont.

The Greatest American Hero: A re-imagining of the beloved classic ’80s series, a women named Meera becomes “entrusted with a super suit to protect the planet.” Stars: Hannah Simone, George Wendt, Gia Sandhu, Zenobia Shroff, Shoniqua Shandai, Dennis Andres, Humphrey Ker, and Ellie Reed.

Man of the House: Two divorced sisters move in with one another and the their families have to learn to live together while the oldest, a boy, has to learn the ways of manhood while surrounded by all women. Stars: Alyson Hannigan, Jake Short, Leslie Bibb, Jenny Ortega, Reece Caddell.

Comedy Cont.

Southern Hospitality: A woman returns home to her family’s Texas ranch after living in New York for many years. Stars: Annaleigh Ashford, John Larroquette, Stephanie Styles, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and Shakira Barrera.

Steps: Based on the Swedish series Bonus Family, this show revolves around “four adults in three houses” who “raise three kids after two divorces… together.” Stars: Ginnifer Goodwin (pictured above), Kyle Bornheimer, Barry Rothbart, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Camryn Jones, Madeleine McGraw, Julie Hagerty, and Cameron Boyce.

Comedy Cont.

Untitled Bobby Bowman Project: A single-camera comedy that focuses on a family overcoming obstacles together. Inspired partially by Bowman’s life growing up with a father who suffered from mental illness. Stars: Brooke Elliott, Lilla Crawford, Carson E. White, Brenna D’Amico, Johnny Sneed, and Will Kindrachuk.

Untitled Justin Noble Project: A “workplace ensemble comedy” that centers around the employees of a high-end resort and their clientele. Stars: Kat Dennings, Elizabeth Ho, Angela Kinsey, Derek Richardson, Jason Michael Snow, and Nicole Byer.

Untitled Tim Doyle Project: A comedy set in the 1970s, this series explores the day-in-day-out life of a “an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom, and eight boisterous sons.” Stars: Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack, Jack Gore, Sam Straley, Caleb Martin Foote, Christopher Paul Richards, Sawyer Barth, Andy Walken, and Santino Bernard.