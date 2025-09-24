‘Abbott Elementary’ EP Teases ‘Spin’ on Season 5 Premiere

Classes will soon be in session at Abbott Elementary once again, and there’s a twist involved.

Season 5 of the ABC sitcom premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

As with almost every season of Abbott Elementary, the premiere episode will kick off the start of a new school year. However, it won’t be your usual start of the school year episode. There will be new teachers mixing in with the veterans and their neighbors at Girard Creek Golf Club, causing some new problems.

“Traditionally, every season we’ve [started with] the calm before the storm, development day, teachers getting ready for the new school year. We have found a new spin on that,” executive producer Patrick Schumaker explained to TV Insider. “Given the shenanigans that our teachers and [Principal] Ava [Coleman, Janelle James] pulled last year with Girard Creek, getting caught red-handed with bribes, that has a bearing on how their development day goes this season.”

Between the changes at Abbott and having the staff re-examine their approach to certain things, there will be a lot to look forward to. And not just in the premiere episode. It’s been confirmed that there will be an episode set at a Phillies game, and the cast was seen filming at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia last month. Schumaker said it’s a “very Philly episode, and the production value is insane.” Although a premiere date has not been announced, it will air later this fall.

Abbott Elementary was renewed for Season 5 in January and was one of the first shows to secure a spot on the 2025-26 season. The series stars creator Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis. Joining Abbott for the fifth season will be Shrinking’s Luke Tennie, who is recurring as Dominic, a new teacher at the school.

Fans will soon see what the teachers and the rest of the staff at Abbott Elementary will be dealing with. Season 5 of the workplace mockumentary will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu, where the first four seasons are currently streaming in full. If this season is like the previous, there will never be a dull episode for Season 5, and there is no telling what else will happen.