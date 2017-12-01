Aaron Sorkin Picks ‘This Is Us’ Star for President in Hypothetical ‘The West Wing’ Reboot

Sterling K. Brown was never in the original West Wing, but he’s still Aaron Sorkin‘s pick for president if the writer ever makes one.

Even though Brown endorsed the idea, his This Is Us commitments might make it difficult. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sorkin, an Oscar-winner for The Social Network, said he wouldn’t create a president inspired by Donald Trump. Instead, he’d want to come up with a character for Brown.

The ideal scenario would have “Sterling K. Brown as the president, and there’s some kind of jam, an emergency, a very delicate situation involving the threat of war or something, and [President] Bartlet [played by Martin Sheen], long since retired, is consulted in the way that Bill Clinton used to consult with Nixon,” Sorkin said.

Brown quickly endorsed the idea. “Aaron Sorkin, if you are serious, sir, I would be honored,” the Emmy-winner tweeted.

But Brown’s schedule is packed since he stars as Randall Pearson on NBC’s acclaimed This Is Us.

“Um. No. You belong on [This Is Us] and I know about 20 million people who won’t let you go,” This Is Us executive producer Ken Olin replied.

Olin further explained, “Let me be very clear – [Sterling K. Brown] is not leaving [This Is Us] to do a reboot of The West Wing. However, I enthusiastically endorse his candidacy to be the next President of the United States.”

Although there are no plans to revive The West Wing, THR reported that Sorkin has a “standing offer” from NBC to revive the series. He’s already working on an Alec Baldwin-starring live broadcast of A Few Good Men that will air in Spring 2018.

The original The West Wing ran from 1999 to 2006 on NBC and won 26 Emmys, including Best Drama for its first four seasons.