‘9-1-1’ Casts Ryan Guzman in New Season Two Role

9-1-1 has added Ryan Guzman to its season two cast.

The Boy Next Door actor will be joining the Fox first-responder procedural as a series regular for season two.

According to Deadline, Guzman will play a firefighter who joins the firehouse led by Capt. Bobby Nash (Peter Krause).

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, the series follows the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening shocking and heart-stopping situations.

Along with Krause, the series also stars Angela Bassett, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Oliver Stark. Connie Britton also starred in the first season under a one-season deal and is reportedly in negotiations to appear in season two as a guest star.

“Connie and I are talking about her coming back. Connie had just come off Nashville, and she didn’t want to do another show right away,” Murphy told Deadline of possibly bringing Britton back. “I said, ‘Well, why don’t you just do a one year deal,’ so Connie has a one-year deal, and we all knew that going in. But the show has become such a success, successes are good, and Connie and I both realize that, so we’re talking about her coming back in some capacity to season two if we can make her deal work.”

Guzman starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in the film The Boy Next Door and has appeared in series including Notorious, Heroes Reborn and Pretty Little Liars.

To fill the void left by Britton, the series also announced Jennifer Love Hewitt would join the series for season two as Maddie, the sister of firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Stark). The character is set to start a new life as a new 9-1-1 operator.

This will be Hewitt’s first role in a movie or TV show since she left Criminal Minds in 2015 after a one-season stint. Before that, she appeared in episodes of Hot in Cleveland and headlined her own Lifetime series, The Client List.

She also starred in CBS’ Ghost Whisperer for five seasons from 2005 to 2010 and in Fox’s Party of Five from 1995 to 1999. Her film credits include Heartbreakers, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Truth About Love and Garfield.

9-1-1 was a surprise hit for Fox after its midseason debut in January. The show averaged 14.9 million total viewers across different platforms and was among the top three new shows for the network.

The show was quickly picked up for a second season at the network. Fox also announced during its upfront presentation the series would be moving to Monday nights, receiving extra exposure with a post-NFL football season premiere on Sunday, Sept. 23.