‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Working on Baseball Episode, Recruits Team to Appear

Hey batter, batter, swing!

It seems like 9-1-1: Nashville will be doing an episode involving baseball.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenny Alison Casting recently posted a casting call on Facebook for an adult baseball team to be featured background work on the upcoming 9-1-1 spinoff. Per the casting, they were looking for a “real adult baseball team or league in the Nashville area to be featured in an upcoming episode.” Additional details have not been shared, nor which team was eventually chosen, as they have already been booked, but casting replied to a comment on the post suggesting the sandlot baseball club Nashville Dollys, saying they’re in touch. However, nothing has been confirmed.

9-1-1: NASHVILLE – “Episode 101” (Disney/Jake Giles Netter) CHRIS O’DONNELL, MICHAEL PROVOST

What the baseball team will have to do with 9-1-1: Nashville is unknown, but this could go in a number of directions. There’s an emergency during the game, the 113 use their day off to catch some baseball, and there either is or isn’t an emergency while they’re there. If anything is certain about a 9-1-1 series is that you need to expect the unexpected, so there really is no way of knowing what will go down with the baseball team but more information should be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, casting also recently put out a call for a stand-in, seemingly for 24 star Glenn Morshower, but he hasn’t officially been announced. At least not yet. Elsewhere on Nashville, the series premiere will be a big opener that will include an appearance from country star Kane Brown. Promos for the show also tease a water park emergency and tornados, so fans will be in for a ride when the new series airs on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Play video

9-1-1: Nashville is a “high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.” The series stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey.

The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani will serve as executive producers and writers, with O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett also executive producing. Raisani serves as showrunner.

Don’t miss the series premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.