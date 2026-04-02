‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Star Kimberly Williams-Paisley Teases ‘Really Great Episode’ for Cammie That Involves Sleuthing and Romance (Exclusive)

Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s Cammie is taking center stage in the new 9-1-1: Nashville, and she spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store.

In “Love to Death,” airing tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, “A 9-1-1 call turns into a murder investigation, and Cammie takes responsibility to help solve it.”

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The actress revealed that the episode is “so good.” She continued, “It’s a really great episode for Cammie. If you liked the Cammie and Agent Turner relationship, that’s back. And they’re back to sleuthing together. And then there will be something more, which is really fun for Cammie, because she has not dipped her toe into the dating world or anything like that until now. And I think, as a result of going to the grief group and just talking about her pain a little bit more and letting go of some of it, she’s finally ready to start into this dating world a little bit.”

(Disney/Jake Giles Netter) KIMBERLY WILLIAMS-PAISLEY

Anyone who has seen 9-1-1 and/or 9-1-1: Lone Star knows that when the dispatchers get wrapped up in a call and mysteries surrounding it, they will do everything they can to solve it. While Nashville is only in its first season, it’s already clear that Cammie loves her job and will do anything she can to help. And teaming up with Agent Turner should also be interesting, both personally and professionally. The two have been getting closer since Cammie joined the grief group, and Cammie has been working on moving forward after the loss of her late husband, so fans can look forward to how their relationship blossoms.

Meanwhile, 9-1-1: Nashville is getting close to wrapping up its inaugural season, so it can be expected that these remaining episodes will be turned up a notch. There will be a lot going on in this new episode, and between the sleuthing and the possible romance for Cammie, who knows what will happen. And that’s not even all that will happen in the episode.

The episode will also see Blue and Dixie continuing to be at odds while the 113 takes a call at a fertility clinic that loses power, which puts its contents at risk. Fans will want to tune in to see what happens in the new episode of 9-1-1: Nashville tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. All episodes are currently streaming on Hulu.