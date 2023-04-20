'9-1-1': Kenneth Choi Hints at the Meaning Behind Chimney's Nickname

9-1-1 is getting ready to wrap its sixth season, and even after almost a hundred episodes, fans still don't know the meaning behind Chimney's nickname. The firefighter and paramedic, portrayed by Kenneth Choi, has had the nickname for years and rarely goes by his actual name of Howard Han. It's now become a running gag on the series for someone to ask why he's named Chimney and to not get an actual answer. However, in a recent interview with HELLO! Magazine, Choi hinted at the meaning behind the name, and it's not what you may think.

"I have my own back story of why he is called Chimney, and I believe it's the same back story that was created by the original creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear," Choi shared. "They've never told me for sure, but there was an iteration of this character before I came on board, and originally Chimney was conceived as a Latino man, and there is a specific reason for why he was called Chimney. I was told that reason because they told me, 'We want Chim to be the comedic character.'"

"I've taken that on and, without divulging what it is, some of my behaviors and actions as Chimney could tell somebody who's watching very closely, 'Oh, this is why he was called Chimney,'" Choi continued. "It's a thing that I imbued in Chimney that if you watch carefully, you can lead yourself to realize. I've left breadcrumbs – but nobody has ever picked them up."

While this may not be the answer that some had been hoping for, it does sound like Kenneth Choi has taken great care in trying to drop hints as to where and how Chimney originated. Of course, there's still no actual in-story reason for the nickname, and it doesn't sound like there's plans to tell that story any time soon. Though now having a bit more background into the name, that definitely helps. Plus, the longer that the show takes to tell us, the more theories that fans can come up with.

As of now, 9-1-1 hasn't been renewed for Season 7, and there are still a handful of episodes left of the season. Hopefully, it doesn't get canceled like The Resident, but there's no telling what will happen. While it's likely a dream that we'll get Chimney's name origin by the time the season ends, hopefully, it happens next season, if there is a next season. At the very least, maybe they're saving it for the end of the series, whenever that is. Either way, fans are going to have to be a lot more cautious and be on the lookout for any clues that Kenneth Choi has been dropping in relation to Chimney.