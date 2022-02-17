‘9-1-1’ Star Rockmond Dunbar Sues Fox, Disney Over Vaccine Mandate

Former 9-1-1 star Rockmond Dunbar is taking action since his firing from the popular drama series. Dunbar was fired after he refused to abide by the network’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, citing personal reasons. Now, TMZ reports that he has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Fox and Disney. He is claiming his firing is a result of discriminatory retaliation over his decision to not get the vaccine.

The suit reveals that Fox and Disney did not approve his religious and medical exemption from the show’s vaccine mandate. Furthermore, Dunbar is alleging being fired from the show did considerable damage to his career. He also claims that other non-Black employees’ requests were accommodated, hence the discriminatory note. Dunbar is requesting $1 million in residual and contractual payments.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In response to the lawsuit, 20th Century Television (Fox) released a statement to TVLine, saying: “To ensure safe working environments at our productions, we have implemented a mandatory vaccination confirmation process. While we will not comment on any one individual, each request for exemption is given a thorough review, and we grant accommodations consistent with our legal obligations. There are no differences in our process or decision-making based on an employee’s race.”

At the time of Dunar’s exit, he explained why he opted not the get the vaccine. “I applied for religious and medical accommodations pursuant to the law and unfortunately was denied by my employer,” he said at the time. “My sincerely held beliefs and private medical history are very intimate and personal aspects of my life that I do not publicly discuss and have no desire to start now.” His specific medical history was not explained.

20th Television also spoke out at the time, saying: “We take the health and safety of all of our employees very seriously, and have implemented a mandatory vaccination confirmation process for those working in Zone A on our productions. In order to ensure a safer workplace for all, Zone A personnel who do not confirm their vaccination status and do not meet the criteria for exemption will not be eligible to work.”

Dunbar starred as Michael, the former husband of Angela Bassett’s character, Athena, who reveals he is gay in Season 1. His other acting credits include the Showtime drama series Soul Food, which aired for five seasons. The series was inspired by the 1997 drama film of the same title. Dunbar also starred in Tyler Perry: A Family That Preys, Prison Break, and The Game.