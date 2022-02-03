‘9-1-1’ Adds New Recurring Star for Major Role

When 9-1-1 finally returns next month, the hit Fox series will introduce a new firefighter. Arielle Kebbel, who recently starred in NBC’s Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, will star as Lucy Donato, a new Los Angeles firefighter at firehouse 147 who joins with the team at the 118. Her character is described as a “daredevil counterpart” to Oliver Stark’s character Evan “Buck” Buckley.

In the spring premiere, which airs on Monday, March 21 at 8 p.m. ET, Donato joins the 118 for a daring rescue, reports Deadline. She is very confident and fearless, two qualities that could be dangerous for a firefighter. She has a habit of quickly making life or death decisions and always speaks her mind.

The 9-1-1 fall finale aired back in December and hinted that Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) might be considering leaving the LAFD because his son Christopher (Gavin McHugh) is worried about his safety and wants to see his father in a new line of work. Guzman is expected to appear in the spring finale though. The actor even posted a photo from the set on Dec. 2, confirming that he still had some emergencies left to respond to.

The spring premiere will see Athena Grant-Nash (Angela Bassett), Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), and the rest of the 118 try to save a family whose pick-up truck was rigged with a pipe bomb that will explode if the truck moves under 55 miles per hour. (Isn’t that the plot of Speed?) Meanwhile, Eddie transitions to a new job and Buck makes an impulsive relationship decision. The 118 also welcomes two new members.

9-1-1 was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear. The trio also created the spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is airing in 9-1-1‘s timeslot while the main show is off during the winter. Lone Star‘s cast includes Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Brian Michael Smith, and Ronen Rubenstein. Lone Star airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Kebbell starred on Gilmore Girls as Lindsay Forester during the show’s fourth and fifth seasons. Her other TV credits include Grounded for Life, Life Unexpected, 90210, UnREAL, The Vampire Diaries, Ballers, Midnight, Texas, Grand Hotel, and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. She has also starred in several movies, including Be Cool, Aquamarine, John Tucker Must Die, Vampires Suck, Fifty Shades Freed, and After We Fell.