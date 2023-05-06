'9-1-1: Lone Star' Viewers Beyond Relieved After Season 5 Renewal

It took a long time, but Fox finally renewed 9-1-1: Lone Star for a fifth season, and fans are pretty relieved. News of the renewal came at the same time that it was announced that 9-1-1 was moving to ABC next season, which definitely made fans have mixed feelings due to both news. However, knowing that the 126 is staying right where they are is a pretty good reason to be happy.

Fans took to social media to express their feelings after news broke, especially with the season finale airing in just a couple of weeks. Knowing that they can watch the upcoming Lone Star finale without having to be worried about it being canceled will make fans very relieved and excited for what's to come.