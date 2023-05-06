'9-1-1: Lone Star' Viewers Beyond Relieved After Season 5 Renewal
It took a long time, but Fox finally renewed 9-1-1: Lone Star for a fifth season, and fans are pretty relieved. News of the renewal came at the same time that it was announced that 9-1-1 was moving to ABC next season, which definitely made fans have mixed feelings due to both news. However, knowing that the 126 is staying right where they are is a pretty good reason to be happy.
Fans took to social media to express their feelings after news broke, especially with the season finale airing in just a couple of weeks. Knowing that they can watch the upcoming Lone Star finale without having to be worried about it being canceled will make fans very relieved and excited for what's to come.
It was Definitely a Long Time Coming
#911LoneStar renewed for season 5. Everyone say thank you Grace and Judd !— Fighter @ WayStar (@sergrayson) May 1, 2023
"WE DEFINITELY FREAKING WON!!!! Congratulations to all the cast and crew! You DESERVE THIS SO VERY MUCH!! BRING ON SEASON 5," one fan expressed. "#911LoneStar renewed for season 5! Best news ever!" another excitedly said.
Some Feel Conflicted Over the Separation from '9-1-1'
I just woke up to seeing #911onFox was cancelled but then saw it was renewed on ABC for season 7. MY EMOTIONS don’t do that to me omfg I almost collapsed.
And congrats #911LoneStar on SEASON 5!!! Lots of emotions happening— Adam 🏳️🌈 (Taylor’s Version) (@abnormallyadam) May 1, 2023
"Let's all agree that now that the two shows are not on the same network we don't have to wait until January for season 5 of #911LoneStar," one fan pointed out. "You have to high in SO MUCH cocaine to cancel 9-1-1 and renew 9-1-1: Lone Star," another fan said.
The News Made '9-1-1: Lone Star' Fans Very Happy
We can now all take a collective sigh of relief & deep breath.
We're renewed!
Heck yeah
Now we can kick back, relax & enjoy the rest of s4 w/out the stress of renewal over us
Congrats to the amazing cast & crew of @911LoneStar on another season of this amazing show#911LoneStar— Maddie (@MaddieMak96) May 1, 2023
One fan stated, "Man the #911LoneStar renewal news actually made my day." Another wrote, "Never doubted a lone star renewal but i'm so happy!!!"
Season 5 Means More Tarlos
#Tarlos husband era on season 5 #911LoneStar— Tarlos 4.0 (@jerrybo77156983) May 1, 2023
"We actually get to see #Tarlos as husbands in season 5!" one fan expressed. "At this rate, the real question is, with all the #TarlosWedding scenes will we even survive to watch Season 5 of #911LoneStar?" another questioned.
The News is Cause for Celebration for Sure
Back for season 5 #911lonestar pic.twitter.com/D5Mim229YY— Donna (@tarlos126) May 1, 2023
One fan vocalized, "Best news!!! Bring on Season 5!" Another wrote, "#911LoneStar renewed for season 5! Best news ever!"
It's Clear '9-1-1: Lone Star' Fans are Excited
SEASON 5 BBY #911LoneStar 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉— Lauren 🏳️🌈 (@_TheCoterie_) May 1, 2023
"So happy to see that #911LoneStar has been renewed for Season 5! We actually are getting to see #Tarlos as husbands!" one fan said. "SEASON 5 BABYYYY," another expressed.