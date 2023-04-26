'9-1-1: Lone Star' Murder Mystery Has Fans on Edge During Season 4, Episode 14

Tonight's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star was a roller coaster of a storyline surrounding the death, or murder, of Kendra's husband, and fans were completely on edge. Following the insane ice death in last week's episode, it was revealed at the end that Brett appeared to have been poisoned, and all signs pointed to the widow, Owen's girlfriend.

In Season 4, Episode 14, "Tongues Out," Owen and Paul tried to help Kendra and figure out what happened with Brett. With a plot twist not many saw coming and one last shocking moment, this episode had it all, and fans were reacting to every second.