'9-1-1: Lone Star' Murder Mystery Has Fans on Edge During Season 4, Episode 14
Tonight's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star was a roller coaster of a storyline surrounding the death, or murder, of Kendra's husband, and fans were completely on edge. Following the insane ice death in last week's episode, it was revealed at the end that Brett appeared to have been poisoned, and all signs pointed to the widow, Owen's girlfriend.
In Season 4, Episode 14, "Tongues Out," Owen and Paul tried to help Kendra and figure out what happened with Brett. With a plot twist not many saw coming and one last shocking moment, this episode had it all, and fans were reacting to every second.
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Fans Don't Believe Kendra's Act
Kendra's victim act. #911LoneStar pic.twitter.com/T8UN2S837T— SamusSilver3 (@SamusSilver3) April 26, 2023
"Not sure if I'm 100% convinced by Kendra saying she didn't do it," one fan wrote. "I dont trust her. Kendra stay away from the 126," another said.
Who Did It?
i don’t know if kendra is really guilty i think that there is someone who’s trying to entrap her that’s suspicious #911LoneStar pic.twitter.com/p4OQj2SJNb— turquoise🦋 (@yeturikuzi) April 26, 2023
A third fan wrote, "I think that Brett accidentally dosed himself while poisoning the alcohol for Kendra." While a fourth theorized, "If Kendra isn't a killer, she's one hell of a red herring."
Detective Paul is on the Case
paul doing his thing >>>> #911LoneStar pic.twitter.com/Jy3ROcLLdH— laura | ❤️🩹 (@rafascosmic) April 26, 2023
"gabriel is so impressed with paul. i love it," one fan said. "Gabriel and Paul working together!! We definitely been waiting for this for a while!!" another fan excitedly wrote.
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Viewers Knew the Case Ended Too Early
The case was wrapped up too quickly, there has to be more #911LoneStar pic.twitter.com/I3WmqI2zuB— ♉️Emerald (@1LadySky2Blu) April 26, 2023
One fan wondered, "how the hell do we have 20 minutes left." Another pointed out, "Officially over until Owen apparently gets poisoned here before the end of the episode. I didn't forget about that ominous promo."
The Killer Husband Twist Was as Surprising as Ever
damn brett ok wtf this storylike is taking a turn #911LoneStar— em | needs a soc spinoff (@bazkreker) April 26, 2023
"Oh this isn't good!!" a fan wrote. "Oh this took a nasty turn," said another fan.
'9-1-1: Lone Star' — Official Synopsis for Season 4, Episode 14 "Tongues Out"
"Owen enlists Paul's help in proving Kendra's innocence; Tommy deals with church gossipers over her relationship with Pastor Trevor in the all-new 'Tongues Out' episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, April 25(8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-413) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)"