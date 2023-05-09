'9-1-1: Lone Star' Will See Tensions Rise Between Judd and Tommy

Tonight's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star will see the firefighters and paramedics of the 126 get into a bit of a rift, and it all starts with Judd and Tommy. In Season 4, Episode 16, "A House Divided," Judd will be interim fire captain while Owen drives his brother Robert back to California, and co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear tells Entertainment Weekly that Judd will be at odds with captain Tommy Vega while responding to an emergency.

"Well, I mean, the episode's called 'The House Divided,'" Minear shared. "And that's all Judd and Tommy. When they have a disagreement in the field, and it turns into… I think 'feud' is the wrong word, but there is definitely a rift."

Seeing the firehouse split will be something different, but it won't be the first time we've seen first responders at odds with each other on 9-1-1: Lone Star. There was the "Red vs. Blue" episode of Season 3, where the firefighters and police officers went up against each other in a friendly game of softball until the game ended in a full-on fight. While it would be pretty entertaining to see the Fire and EMT teams at the 126 have their own softball game, this may be a bit more serious, but it's unlikely it will be a continuing storyline for Season 5.

Since Judd and Tommy are best friends, "they go back longer than anyone on the show, really," Minear explained. "Judd knew Tommy before he met Grace, and so that's a really tight bond. And so this rift is not like one you might have with a coworker. It's the kind of rift that can only happen between people who deeply love one another. It's much more potent."

Judd has been interim captain before when Owen had to step away, like when T.K. was in the hospital (numerous times) and when Gwyn died. So he is starting to get the captain thing down, meaning that Tommy is probably somewhat used to it as well. However, Tim Minear does share that even though the teams in the firehouse will start to get into it, the rivalry turns into something that is "hysterically funny." So fans shouldn't have to worry about it lasting too long or completely ruining the firehouse. By the time the Tarlos wedding rolls around next week, it should all hopefully blow over. Though it will be interesting to see what happens between the two teams since this will be something we've never seen before, and it can be watched tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.