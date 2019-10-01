‘9-1-1’ Fate Of Major Character After Tsunami Revealed in New Episode Photos

The next episode of 9-1-1 may not be what fans expect it to be, as new teaser images show. The cliffhanger ending this week left a lot of questions to be answered, and a lot of characters to account for. The previews show us what is coming for at least one of them.

Warning: Spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 3 ahead.

Ronda Rousey, best-known for her career as an MMA fighter in the UFC, appeared on the 9-1-1 episode “Sink or Swim” last week. She plays Lena Bosco, a firefighter who was apparently on the Santa Monica Pier when it was hit by a tsunami. The teaser images show that Lena survived the disaster, but she may not be able to contribute as much to rescue efforts as fans expected.

One shot shows Lena in uniform, apparently at the scene of the cataclysm. However, the very next image shows her in the makeshift triage area, suggesting that she may have been injured in the tsunami. Her posture is odd, and fans wonder whether her heroics on the Ferris wheel might land her in trouble.

However, that does not mean she cannot contribute. Lena is pictured with Eddie in the scene, presumably there to do what he can for the victims. She may play a part in helping him find Buck and Christopher, bringing the mysteries of the last episode to a close.

In “Sink or Swim,” Buck was on the pier with Christopher at the time of the tsunami. The firefighter was not supposed to be anywhere near the action, as he is still being treated for a serious blood clot condition. As far as Eddie knows, Buck took Christopher for a quiet afternoon at the movies.

Perhaps Lena will be the one to help the rest of the first responders realize that Buck is among those in need of rescue, and Christopher is among the missing. To recap, the last episode ended with the tsunami’s second wave sweeping through the ruined pier, where Buck and Christopher were perched with other survivors on top of a fire truck.

When Buck turned around to try and help a struggling man up out of the water, Christopher disappeared. The episode ended with Buck shouting for Christopher, and swimming off in search of him.

Fans note that Eddie does not look like a man who has just lost in son in the teaser images, so perhaps Christopher is found safely. On the other hand, maybe these shots are from before he founds out what is going on.

Either way, it looks like he will be Lena’s entry point into the cast, as they spend a good deal of time together. According to a report by Deadline, Lena will be in the cast throughout Season 3, so she will need some kind of connection to get in with the big players.

The next new episode of 9-1-1 airs on Monday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.