7 Must-Watch Talk Shows for Fans of ‘The View’

If you can’t get enough of The View every Monday through Friday, chances are you’d enjoy a handful of other upbeat talk shows.

The View paved the way for round-table talk shows when it premiered in 1997 on NBC, making room for shows like The Talk, The Real and other headline- and guest interview-inspired shows.

If you love The View, you’ll love these other talk shows below.

‘The Talk’

CBS introduced The Talk in 2005. Hosted by Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne and Eve, the show has been popping through various guest hosts in the absence of former host Julie Chen as of late, which keeps the show fresh and full of different perspectives.

While The View is known for its lively, no-nonsense approach to headlines of the day, thanks in part to host Whoopi Goldberg, The Talk features a tad less bickering and a tad more inclusivity.

‘The Real’

With a format similar to The View and The Talk, The Real has been running on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings) since 2013. Today, it features Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeanne May, and Tamera Mowry. The cast discusses various headlines of the day, inserting their own personal perspectives and opinions into them. The cheerful talk show also features daily celebrity guests and a fun live audience.

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

If you’re not digging the round table vibe but still love daytime TV, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is the one for you. Not only is the famous comedian an absolute pro at navigating celebrity interviews, but she’s also the most generous host in the business, frequently sending audience members and guests home with money, prizes and other donations. Ellen is great for a mid-day laugh, a tear or two and usually a killer musical performance.

‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Those looking for a little spunk in their cup of coffee should turn to The Wendy Williams Show. The eponymous host never backs away from the drama and offers her unabashed opinion into whatever conversation she’s having. Her “Hot Topic” segment is a favorite among viewers, who tune in to hear Williams say what many might be thinking about a celebrity or politician.

‘Watch What Happens Live’

Andy Cohen hosts Watch What Happens Live, a pop culture-based late night talk show that’s been on the air since 2009. Bravo created an ingenious machine with Watch What Happens by scheduling its own reality TV stars, as well as other celebrities. Produced live from New York City, it offers real-time fan interaction via phone calls and social media, meaning you — yes, you — could get the chance to chat with your favorite reality star.

‘The Daily Show’

Originally hosted by Jon Stewart, Trevor Noah has taken over The Daily Show as the late-night host on Comedy Central. Those looking for a tongue-in-cheek, slightly cynical yet surprisingly factual version of the day’s political news should set their DVRs for The Daily Show.

‘Last Week Tonight’

As one might expect, HBO delivered an award-winning series in Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, who actually won an Emmy for his work as a writer on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart. The deepest political dive in the talk show realm, Last Week Tonight raises all kinds of political quandaries for its dedicated audience.