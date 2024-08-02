'61st Street' Star Mark O'Brien Shares Thoughts on CW Pickup: 'It's Such a Blessing' (Exclusive)

61st Street has made a comeback thanks to The CW, and star Mark O'Brien spoke to PopCulture.com about how it feels. The Courtney B. Vance-led legal drama initially premiered on AMC in 2022, with the second season filming that same year. Unfortunately, the network ended up canceling the show due to costs despite filming being complete. In May 2023, The CW picked up 61st Street, and a year later, the second season made its long-awaited debut.

O'Brien, who portrays Officer Logan, admitted that seeing Season 2 airing after two years is "such a blessing." He continued, "So many artists worked so hard on 61st Street, and when it seemed like this would never be seen, it was one of the most heartbreaking things I've ever gone through professionally, and not just for me; it was the collective of all of us. We were very tight, everyone got along very well making this show, and it's very disappointing and kind of destroys hope when you feel like your work may not even be seen because that's why we do it. That's why the gaffers are there. That's why the sound guys, that's why the producer, that's why everyone was there."

(Photo: 61st Street -- "Trust me" -- Image Number: SFT202_0344r -- Pictured: Mark O'Brien as Johnny Logan and Courtney B. Vance as Franklin Roberts - George Burns/AMC)

"Peter Moffat and David Shanks, they worked on this for so long," O'Brien shared. "And so, I just want it to be able to be seen because that's why we all did it. So now that people can actually see it is such a relief. It's incredibly satisfying and liberating just to know that it's out there. And if anyone takes a piece out of it and they like it or it means something to them or the message gets through, then that's such a bonus because I'm just happy it exists because we all worked very, very hard on this for many months and I'm very appreciative that it's out there."

Despite having filmed the episodes himself, Mark O'Brien admitted that he's watching 61st Street Season 2 "more as a fan" since it has been a while and "there's stuff I don't remember." He continued, "I'm like, 'Oh God, I forgot about that scene. God, that happens. Oh my God.' So it's an interesting thing to do because some actors don't like to watch their work. I find it helpful and instructive to watch my work to make it better. And also entertaining. We all worked so hard on this thing, I want to see what the product is at the end. But with this, I've never had such a delay watching it. So, I'm completely a fan. I can't remember what happens from episode to episode at all. So it's really fun. It's a rare thing and exhilarating at the same time."

(Photo: 61st Street -- "After the Morning After" -- Image Number: SFT201_0507r -- Pictured: Mark O'Brien as Johnny Logan - George Burns/AMC)

Without giving too much away since Season 2 did just start, O'Brien, whose character has been struggling with the aftermath of a murder he's responsible for, explained that "Season 2 just takes Season 1 and jumps off to a whole other place. I think it takes such great risks and such chances, and there's so many turns it takes that, and I think it just builds in the way a good show does from its first season. Just like from its first episode to the next episode, it should continue. The intensity, and the drama, and conflict, and the interest level should all increase as the series goes forward. And I think that this one, Season 2 kind of explodes right out of the gate. That first scene is harrowing, what my character does. Even performing that is not easy. And so I just think it pulls no punches. And I know that's something that a lot of people can say, but this pulls no punches in a way I don't see often. It's very brave and bold."

Fans discovering and rediscovering 61st Street can check out the much-anticipated second season on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW and see just why it deserved the pickup.