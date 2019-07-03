4th of July: Every TV Marathon to Watch This Independence Day

For some, the Fourth of July is a time for family cookouts, fireworks, and saluting our nation’s independence. For others, Independence Day is a time to sit back, relax, and catch up on shows and movies with one of the many July 4th TV marathons.

As the United States decks itself out in red, white, and blue, the TV landscape will be decking itself out in reality TV, documentaries, true crime, movies, and more to help drown out the booms and bangs of fireworks for those who prefer to stay indoors.

This July 4, anyone reclining on their couch and hitting the power button on their remote will get to enjoy a number of marathons, including a slew of Marvel and X-Men films, The Walking Dead, and several more. Those still reeling from the upcoming loss of The Office on Netflix will even be able to binge the comedy on Comedy Central.

Keep scrolling to see all of the TV marathons set to air on Independence Day.

Home Renovations

If you’re hoping to get a little inspiration to update your home, TV has you covered on Independence Day. In fact, three different channels will be airing three different home-related shows to help spark your own renovation ideas.



Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (5:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., CNBC)

Extreme Homes (6 a.m. – 6 p.m., GAC)

Fixer Upper (8 a.m. – 1 p.m., HGTV)

True Crime

The Fourth of July may be a time for celebration, but that doesn’t mean that your morbid curiosity has to be forgotten, as a number of true crime series will join the July 4th marathon roundup.



20/20 (4 p.m. – 4 a.m., OWN)

Cold Justice (6 a.m. – 12 p.m., Oxygen)

Buried in the Backyard (12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oxygen)

In Pursuit With John Walsh (6 a.m. – 12 p.m., ID)

Documentaries

Hoping to learn a thing or two on the national holiday? BBC America and History Channel have you covered. Curious about the more surreal elements of our nation? Then tune in to the Finding Bigfoot marathon!



America the Story of Us (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., History)

Finding Bigfoot (6 a.m. – 6 a.m. Friday, Animal Planet)

Planet Earth: Frozen Planet (7 a.m. – 2 p.m., BBC America)

Medical Dramas/Reality TV

Unfortunately, July 4th will likely see an uptick in emergency room visits thanks to pesky fireworks and the dangers that come with them. Brush up on your medical knowledge, or simply satiate your love of medical dramas, with a little reality TV set in the ER.



Trauma: Life in the E.R. (2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Discovery Life)

Untold Stories of the E.R. (11 a.m. – 4 p.m., TLC)

Reality TV

If the drama of a family gathering isn’t enough this Independence Day, turn on one of these reality TV marathons.



Below Deck (6 a.m. – 7 p.m., Bravo)

Chopped (2 p.m. – 10 p.m., Food Network)

Dr. Phil (5 a.m. – 3 p.m., OWN)

Dr. Pimple Popper (4 p.m. – 4 a.m. Friday, TLC)

D.U.I. (10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Discovery Life)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (12 p.m. – 3 a.m. Friday, NatGeo Wild)

Love After Lockup (10 a.m. – 12 a.m., WEtv)

Naked and Afraid (9 a.m. – 4 a.m. Friday, Discovery)

Outdaughtered (6 a.m. – 11 a.m., TLC)

Movies

Among the many marathons headed to TV during the long weekend are a number of fan-favorite movies!



4th of July Wedding Movie Countdown (12 p.m. – 10 p.m., Hallmark)

Disney/Pixar films (10 a.m. – 11 p.m., Freeform)

Jurassic Park movies (11:43 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., USA)

Lethal Weapon movies (4:30 p.m. – 5 a.m. Friday, A&E)

Marvel/X-Men movies (7 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. Friday, FX)

National Treasure movies (12 p.m. – 12 a.m. Friday, E!)

Red movies (9 a.m. – 2:25 p.m., Paramount)

Throwbacks

If the hot summer days have you reminiscing on days past, get even more nostalgic with one of the many throwback marathons set to air.



The Andy Griffith Show (6:02 a.m. – 12 p.m., Sundance and 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., TVLand)

JAG (9 a.m. – 12 a.m., WGN)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (8 a.m. – 3:50 p.m., VH1)

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (9:05 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., BET)

Dramas

Spice up the day with a touch of drama. This July 4th, TV marathons include police procedurals, zombie apocalypses, and even manicures!



Chicago P.D. (7 a.m. – 3 a.m. Friday, Ion)

Claws (2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., USA)

The Walking Dead (9 a.m. – 3:10 a.m. Friday, AMC)

For Laughs

If you’re looking to start to end your day with a laugh, tune in to one of the comedies set to air on the Fourth.



Impractical Jokers (8 a.m. – 10 p.m., TruTV)

The Office (9 a.m. – 12 a.m. Friday, Comedy Central)

Ridiculousness (6 a.m. – 6 a.m. Monday, MTV)