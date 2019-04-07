’48 Hours’ Not Airing Saturday Night, CBS Showing March Madness Basketball Instead

CBS News program 48 Hours will be taking a break this week thanks to March Madness.

The news show will not air during its regular 10 p.m. time slot as the broadcast network airs the Final Four of the NCAA March Madness basketball championship.

The network is set to broadcast the games between Auburn and Virginia, and Texas Tech vs. Michigan State Saturday, determining the road to the championship finals.

The finals will air live on Monday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The game will take over the timeslot left by Magnum P.I., which aired its Season 1 finale on March 1. Bull, which typically airs at 10 p.m. ET, will return with a new episode on April 15.

48 Hours is labeled as television’s most popular true-crime series, and centers on investigating shocking cases and “compelling real-life dramas with journalistic integrity and cutting-edge style.”

The news program’s latest episode, which aired on March 20 and was titled “Widow’s War,” saw the investigation of the death of decorated Marine Colonel Michael Stahlman in Iraq and his wife Kim’s decade-long mission to get it labeled a homicide.

The show reported the story through interviews with the Stahlman family, forensic experts and more. The episode was produced by Josh Yager. Emily Wichick, Dena Goldstein and Elena DiFiore acted as field producers.

Richard Barber, Gregory McLaughlin and Kevin McLaughlin are credited as editors for the hour. Peter Schweitzer is the senior producer. Nancy Kramer is the executive story editor and Judy Tygard is the executive producer. The episode is available to stream on CBS All Access.

CBS reported that 48 Hours: Karrie’s Choice — the episode that aired prior to “Widow’s War” — was March 23’s No. 1 non-sports primetime show, delivering 2.5 million viewers and a 0.9 in the adults 25-54 demographic.

The episode featured the investigation into the death of a Corring, New York, mother of three and the investigation into what really happened. Michele Neurauter was found in her home hanging from a rope in August 2017. While it appeared to be a suicide, authorities had doubts as the woman was in a battle over custody with her ex-husband, Lloyd Neurauter.

Months later, Lloyd and the couple’s 19-year-old daughter Karrie were arrested and charged with Michele’s murder, after evidence showed the young woman helped plan and cover up the crime.

All episodes of 48 Hours‘ 31st season are available to stream on CBS All Access. 48 Hours typically airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.