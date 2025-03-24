4 Best Moments in ‘Severance’ Season 2 Finale

The second season of Severance ended with a bang last Friday on Apple TV.

After some necessary table-cleaning, fans of the sci-fi thriller (which is now the most-watched series on Apple TV) finally got what they’d been waiting for all season: plenty of answers, and plenty of great moments between Mark, Helly, and Mr. Milchick. Spoilers follow.

What “Cold Harbor” Actually Is

“The numbers are your wife,” Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) declares to Mark’s innie. Fans have been wondering for two seasons what the team at Macrodata Refinement are actually doing at work, and the finale answered the series’ most long-running question. The numbers that Mark, Helly, Dylan and Irving were sorting were actually emotions inside the brain of various test subjects on the floor beneath them. Mark’s wife, Gemma, was Lumon’s crowning achievement after being the first test subject to make it all the way through her tests, with “Cold Harbor” being the last… until Mark broke in and rescued her.

Milchick’s Dance Routine

Tramell Tillman has been the obvious MVP of Severance season 2 with his performance as Mr. Milchick, and the finale gave him plenty to work with. Demeaning an animatronic Kier for being several inches taller than he was when alive and busting down the vending machine barrier were certainly great moments, but it’s his marching band routine after the completion of Cold Harbor that has been endlessly memed to death on social media.

there’s a strong case to be made for mr milchick being one of the best characters in recent memory pic.twitter.com/YLApUJawjS — nell (@lesIiebens) March 21, 2025

The Entire Sequence With Mr. Drummond

Talk about a showstopper. Not only do we finally learn the purpose of all those goats (for ritual sacrifice, in another cult-like move from Lumon) but we get Gwendoline Christie’s character and Mark S. in a fight scene with Mr. Drummond that was literally so brutal that Adam Scott got a concussion while filming it.

the exact moment adam got a concussion – ben was so proud that he caught that on camera #severance pic.twitter.com/kNkAahB98B — cami 🍁 (@eaganhelena) March 22, 2025

Shortly after that, Mark’s innie rides down the elevator to the testing floor with Mr. Drummond and threatens him at gunpoint but says he’ll spare his life… only for outtie Mark to emerge and accidentally pull the trigger, which blows Drummond’s neck open and leaves him to bleed out in the elevator. It’s the most shocking, violent and hilarious sequence yet for Severance.

The Cliffhanger

Last week, we said that the Severance writers were just as evil as Lumon for doing this to us after Burt and Irving departed the series. After the finale, that feeling’s been multiplied by ten thousand. Mark S. leads Gemma to the stairway to finally escape Lumon’s clutches, only for her to stand and watch as her husband runs off with another woman as Mel Tormé’s The Windmills Of Your Mind blares, ending the season on yet another cliffhanger.

At least Ben Stiller has already promised we won’t have to wait three more years for the next season.