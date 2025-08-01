4 Added to ‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 2 Guest Cast

The cast of Brilliant Minds is continuing to expand

Variety reports that four actors are joining the guest cast for the upcoming second season.

News of the guest stars comes days after it was announced that Days of Our Lives star Al Calderon has been cast as a series regular. They also join Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Donna Murphy, Brian Altemus, and John Clarence Stewart. The series is inspired by the life and work of author and physician Oliver Sacks and follows neurologist Dr. Oliver Wolf, who works with his team of interns as they explore the human mind while grappling with their own relationships and mental health. Season 2 is set to premiere on Sept. 22 on NBC.

Porsha Williams

(Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has been tapped to play Bitsy, “an affluent Upper West Side housewife who sees Dr. Carol Pierce (Perry) at her private practice. She knows all the gossip about everyone, on every medical board in New York City.” She will appear in the Season 2 premiere.

Williams starred on RHOA from 2012 to 2021 and rejoined the cast in 2024. She also starred in the spinoff series, Porsha’s Family Matters, and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. She will soon be seen in the upcoming fourth season of The Traitors, premiering on Peacock in 2026.

Molly Bernard

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Up next is Molly Bernard, who will play Lauren Brooks, “a young professional looking for love who finds herself in her worst nightmare: she has a mental health crisis while filming a reality dating show… and everyone is watching.” She will be appearing in the second episode of the season.

Bernard is best known for her roles as Elsa Curry on Chicago Med and Lauren Heller on Younger. She can also be seen in Best Man Dead Man, Hit Man, Milkwater, Transparent, and Pay It Forward, among others.

Connor Tomlinson

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Connor Tomlinson is playing Tom, “who lives in a group home and has an affinity for the spy genre. He crosses our doctors while they’re out investigating a medical mystery.” He will make his appearance in the third episode of the season.

Tomlinson is known for the popular Netflix reality series Love on the Spectrum.

Laura Vandervoort

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Laura Vandervoort will appear in the season premiere as Cynthia Grudko. “It’s not easy being an MMA fighter’s wife and raising two kids. When her husband Tommy starts experiencing strange symptoms, Cynthia fights by advocating for his health – even when his coach might not agree.”

She is known for her roles as Kara/Supergirl in Smallville, Elena Michaels in Bitten, and Lisa in V. Her other credits include She Came Back, Kill Victoria, Sullivan’s Crossing, Black Bags, A Christmas Together with You, and See for Me.