‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Joins ‘Brilliant Minds,’ Role on Soap Opera to be Recast

Days of Our Lives is losing a star while Brilliant Minds is gaining one.

Deadline reports that Al Calderon has joined the second season of the NBC medical drama.

Calderon is set to play Nurse Scotty Silva, “who runs the hospital and looks good doing it. With charisma to spare, he’s widely regarded as the Mayor of Bronx General. His warm, funny, and outgoing charm may or may not be the reason why he knows everything about everyone at work.” Calderon joins fellow new series regulars Brian Altemus and John Clarence Stewart, as well as Bellamy Young, who recently joined in a recurring role.

Brilliant Minds stars Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Spears, and Donna Murphy, and is inspired by the life and work of author and physician Oliver Sacks. The show follows Quinto’s Dr. Oliver Wolf, a neurologist, and his team of interns as they explore the human mind while grappling with their own relationships and mental health.

With Calderon’s addition to Brilliant Minds, the former X Factor USA contestant will no longer be on Days of Our Lives, Deadline reports. Calderon joined the long-running soap opera in February as Javi Hernandez, but has exited the series following his series regular casting on Brilliant Minds. His final episodes are set to air in May of next year, and sources say that Javi will be recast.

“We do not comment on the contract status of our actors, but fans should not worry, Javi is alive and well in Salem,” representatives for Days of Our Lives shared in a statement. It’s unknown how many more episodes Calderon will be appearing in as Javi, but fans should be able to breathe knowing that he will be sticking around for a little while longer, and Javi is not going anywhere anytime soon. As of now, it’s unknown who will be taking over.

Cast replacements are not uncommon on soap operas, including Days of Our Lives, and at the very least, Al Calderon will be back on television soon when Brilliant Minds’ second season premieres on Sept. 22, streaming the next day on Peacock. Days of Our Lives is streaming now on the NBCUniversal streamer. More information about Calderon’s final episodes and who is replacing him should be revealed in the coming months.