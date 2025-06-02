3 Scenes From ‘Modern Family’ That Still Keep us Laughing

One thing that’s undeniable is how funny Modern Family is. For 11 seasons, fans tuned in to watch the Pritchett and Dunphy family as chaos and hilarity ensued in every episode.

What made the show so special outside of the funny moments was the natural chemistry between the cast. They blended perfectly, making them relatable to all watching, and they felt like members of viewers’ own families.

Everyone has a favorite character, or characters, from the show. Superdad Phil Dunphy, played by Ty Burrell, was always a standout. “I think the thing I love about Phil is that he’s totally imperfect and was constantly messing up, but that he really cared,” Burrell told us in a recent interview. “He never made mistakes out of negligence or just like phoning it in. It was always from trying too hard, which I think is probably frighteningly close to my own life. That was always my favorite thing about playing that character.

There have been talks of a reunion special and even a spin-off. While we hold out hope for a reunion, here are three scenes from the show that will always have fans in stitches.

Mitch and Cam lock Lily in a car

Play video

In Season 1, episode 6 titled “Run For Your Wife,” Mitchell and Cameron are nervous after Lily gets her first bump on the head. After her doctor’s appointment, they accidentally lock her in the car. While Mitchell speaks with the car manufacturer’s call rep, Cameron freaks out. At one point, he nearly throws a trash can through the window in an effort to save the baby. Hearing Cameron screaming, the phone operator tells Mitchell she can’t hear as his “wife” screams.

Dylan’s love song for Haley

Play video

In season 1, episode 4 entitled “The Incident,” Haley’s love stricken boyfriend Dylan penned a song to express his affinity for her, and decided it was a great idea to play it in front of her whole family. Titled “In the Moonlight (Do Me),” while playing the guitar, Dylan sings: “I just wanna do you, do you, do you wanna do me, do me, underneath the moonlight.” Despite the awkward moment, at the end of the episode, the whole family sings the lyrics from their respective homes and they find it catchy.

Lily’s awkward smile

Play video

In season 6 episode 2 titled “Do Not Push,” it’s all about kids having awkward phases, and Lily Pritchett was no exception. Needing to update their family portrait, Cameron and Mitchell set up a session at their house but are shocked and scared by Lily’s new smile. After trying and failing to coach Lily to smile better, they end up accepting the photo as is to show her their unconditional love and support.