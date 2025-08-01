3 New Cast Members Just Added to Fox’s ‘Murder in a Small Town’ Season 2

Murder in a Small Town is expanding its cast.

Variety reports that three actors are joining the Fox show for the upcoming second season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Starring Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk, Murder in a Small Town premiered last September on Fox and Global in Canada. It’s based on The Alberg and Cassandra Mysteries by L.R. Wright and created by Ian Weir. Fox renewed the series for Season 2 in January. The three new actors also join Marcia Gay Harden, who was cast as Mayor Christie Holman in March. Murder in a Small Town Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Bethany Brown

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Bethany Brown has been cast as Corporal Laila Jackson, who used to work with Chief Karl Alberg (Sutherland) in Minneapolis, where she was on the detective track. “Personable, outgoing and (outwardly) confident, she comes across as fun and charming – a genuinely sunny presence. She’s also a highly talented cop, but she carries baggage. A recovering alcoholic, Jackson has been part of the Gibsons PD for a couple of months and has quickly established herself as a valuable teammate and colleague. But the overload caused by the department’s critical understaffing will begin to take a toll, threatening to set loose all of Jackson’s old demons.”

Brown is known for her roles as Ruby in the Charmed reboot, Terra in Supernatural Academy, Jasmine Mason VIII in The 100, and Rebecca Sawyer in The Astronauts. Other credits include Lego Friends: The Next Chapter, Watson, F*** Marry Kill, BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings, Plan B, The Good Doctor, Nancy Drew, Hearts in the Game, and The Guava Juice Show.

Marci T. House

Pictured: Marci T. House as Detective Veach. (Photo by Sergei Bachlakov/CBS via Getty Images)

Marci T. House is set to portray Angela Clyburn, a “brisk, brusque, and capable” Medical Examiner who works tirelessly and pays attention to detail. “Recently single and with a 19-year-old son, Clyburn knows Alberg by reputation but has not worked with him until now. The jury is out, as far as she’s concerned… until Alberg’s methods and his integrity begin to win her over.”

House can most recently be seen in the short-lived Paramount+ drama Happy Face and also appeared as Charlotte in Netflix’s Ivy + Bean trilogy. Additional credits include Me + Her, Scouting for Christmas, The Edge of Sleep, Are We Done Now?, Monster High: The Movie, Making Waves, How to Murder Your Husband, Lou, and Tribal, among others.

Joshua Close

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Last but certainly not least, Joshua Close has been tapped to play Todd, a “large, unkempt, and ragged unhoused man.” His appearance “makes him seem scarier than he is. Prone to anxiety and lashing out when backed into a corner, Todd is actually an avid and insightful reader who spends his time at the local library. A confrontation in town leads to police involvement and the discovery that Todd may have been connected to a violent crime. But was he a witness…or something more than that?”

Close can be seen in Killers of the Flower Moon, Plan B, Within These Walls, Anthem of a Teenage Prophet, Person of Interest, Solace, Fargo, Kill the Messenger, and The Privileged, among others.